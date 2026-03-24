Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to download marksheet

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check their results without delay once the link is activated. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/ representational image)

RBSE Rajasthan Ajmer Board 10th Class Result 2026: RBSE Class 10 results will be out today, March 24. The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, is likely to declare the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) secondary examination results, along with BSER officials, at the board’s office. To view their marks, the RBSE Class 10th students can visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE students can also register at education.indianexpress.com to check their mark sheet.

Last year, the Ajmer Board had organised a press conference to announce the RBSE Class 10 board exam results, and the overall pass percentage was 93.60%.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: When and where to check

The RBSE, Ajmer board has informed that the Class 10 exam results will be out on March 24 at 1 pm. Last year, the BSER secondary exam results were declared at 4 pm on May 28. Apart from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the RBSE result will be available at education.indianexpress.com. To download the RBSE results, the Class 10 students need to keep their roll card handy. They have to enter their roll number and the captcha code to view their marks.