Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to download marksheet

RBSE Rajasthan Ajmer Board 10th Class Result 2026: RBSE Class 10 results will be out today, March 24. The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, is likely to declare the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) secondary examination results, along with BSER officials, at the board’s office. To view their marks, the RBSE Class 10th students can visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE students can also register at education.indianexpress.com to check their mark sheet.
Last year, the Ajmer Board had organised a press conference to announce the RBSE Class 10 board exam results, and the overall pass percentage was 93.60%.
The RBSE, Ajmer board has informed that the Class 10 exam results will be out on March 24 at 1 pm. Last year, the BSER secondary exam results were declared at 4 pm on May 28. Apart from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the RBSE result will be available at education.indianexpress.com. To download the RBSE results, the Class 10 students need to keep their roll card handy. They have to enter their roll number and the captcha code to view their marks.
The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will likely be available on Digilocker as well.
The RBSE results will be released at the same time for all districts, and preliminary brand sheets will be made available online. The RBSE provisional sheets will be available later.
In the BSER Class 10 results for 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03%. Of the 10,60,751 students who registered for the exam, 10,39,895 appeared, and 9,67,392 cleared it successfully.
Over the past seven years, the RBSE Class 10 pass percentage has fluctuated significantly. It was 90.49% in 2023 and dropped to 82.80% in 2022. The highest pass rate was recorded in 2021 at 99.56%, largely attributed to pandemic-era evaluation changes. Earlier, the pass percentage stood at 80.64% in 2020, compared to 79.85% in 2019 and 79.86% in 2018.