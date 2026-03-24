Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: How to check results directly at education.indianexpress.com

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 on March 20. This year The exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, across centres in the state.

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, by entering their roll number. According to estimates shared by the Rajasthan Board, close to 10 lakh students appeared in this year’s RBSE Class 10 examinations.

Given the high-volume of candidates awaiting secondary-level exam results, those who are checking their results can face techinical difficulties on the BOard’s main websites. Candidates can alternately check their scores and passing status on the IndianExpress Education Portal dedicated towards Rajasthan Board results.