Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: How to check results directly at education.indianexpress.com

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in — by entering their roll number. Alternately they can check their results on IE education portal at https://education.indianexpress.com/boards-exam/rbse-10th-board-results.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 12:04 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result Direct Link to CheckRBSE 10th Result Direct Link to Check at IE Education Portal
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RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 on March 20. This year The exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, across centres in the state.

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, by entering their roll number. According to estimates shared by the Rajasthan Board, close to 10 lakh students appeared in this year’s RBSE Class 10 examinations.

Given the high-volume of candidates awaiting secondary-level exam results, those who are checking their results can face techinical difficulties on the BOard’s main websites. Candidates can alternately check their scores and passing status on the IndianExpress Education Portal dedicated towards Rajasthan Board results.

How to check RBSE Class 10th results 2026 at IE education portal?

Here’s a step by step guide to access RBSE 10th results directly on IE education portal:

Step 1: Go to the official website at education.indianexpress.com.

Step 2: Sign up by providing your contact number and email ID.

Step 3: Locate and click on the board exam result link displayed on the homepage.

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Step 4: On the next screen, choose Rajasthan Board from the list of options.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and registration number to access your results.

Candidates must note that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature, and students will have to collect original certificates from their respective schools later.

This year the RBSE is planning an earlier-than-usual result declaration this year. Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on May 28, whereas in 2026, the board is aiming for a March release to align the academic calendar and begin the next session from April.

 

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