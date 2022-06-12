Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam result 2022: Date and time announced

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results for the class 10 board examination on June 13 at 3 pm. The students can check their scores at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 26, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am.

Last year, the board could not conduct the class 10 examination due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19. The results were prepared on the basis of the class 9 scorecard and class 10 assignments. However, this year the Rajasthan board was able to successfully conduct the exams for class 10 in offline mode.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 99.56 per cent. A total of 99.62 per cent were girls and 99.51 per cent were boys. In 2020, 11.52 lakh students registered for the examination out of which 9.29 lakh were promoted and passed. The overall passing percentage was 80.63 per cent.