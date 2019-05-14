Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th result 2019 date and time: Science, Commerce results to be declared tomorrow

Toggle Menu
RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 Science and Commerce: The results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination will be declared on Wednesday, May 15 at 4 pm. The students can check the results through the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 Science and Commerce: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will declare the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Director GK Mathur said, “The results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination will be declared on Wednesday, May 15 at 4 pm. The students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.”

The class 12 Humanities results will be declared in the last week of May, and Class 10 results in the first week of June, added RBSE Director. A total of 6.5 lakh students appeared in class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was concluded on March 14, 2019.

The RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

The board took slew measures to prevent the issues of cheating, with providing CCTV surveillance in all the sensitive centres.

Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams in 2018. While 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for the science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.

