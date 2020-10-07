Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 declared: Steps to check

RBSE 10th supplementary result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

BSER 10th supplementary result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) declared the result for supplementary class 10 exams at its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has earlier this week released the class 12 supplementary exam results too.

Supplementary exams are held for students who could not clear it on the first attempt. Just like board exams, for supplementary exams too, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each exam as well as overall in order to pass. In case of any change in marks, students will be given revised mark sheets.

BSER 10th supplementary result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Over 9.29 lakh students out of the 11.52 lakh have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination this year. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result has reached 80.63 per cent, a slight increase from 79.85 per cent in 2019.

For the upcoming board exams, the board will reduce syllabus due to the loss in instructional hours due to the pandemic. Other state boards are also mulling to reduce the syllabus on the line of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE has scrapped 30 per cent of the syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

