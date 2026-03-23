RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board declaring results tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2026 tomorrow, on March 24 at 1 pm. As per confirmation from the RBSE Board, the Class 10th marksheets will be released online on the official result portal rajresults.nic.in, and website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in during a press conference.

This year, the board conducted the Class 10 examinations between February 12 and February 28, 2026. Last year’s Rajasthan Board matric results were released on May 28, 2025.

Result Details Exam RBSE Class 10th (Secondary Examination) 2026 Confirmed result date March 24, 2026 Official result website and portals rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 — FAQs answered

A total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the examination this year at 6,195 centers across Rajasthan. The RBSE result will be announced at a press conference held at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer, in the presence of Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar. For more information about the RBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and additional details, students can visit the IE Education portal.