RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board declaring results tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2026 tomorrow, on March 24 at 1 pm. As per confirmation from the RBSE Board, the Class 10th marksheets will be released online on the official result portal rajresults.nic.in, and website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in during a press conference.
This year, the board conducted the Class 10 examinations between February 12 and February 28, 2026. Last year’s Rajasthan Board matric results were released on May 28, 2025.
|Result
|Details
|Exam
|RBSE Class 10th (Secondary Examination) 2026
|Confirmed result date
|March 24, 2026
|Official result website and portals
|rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 — FAQs answered
A total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the examination this year at 6,195 centers across Rajasthan. The RBSE result will be announced at a press conference held at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer, in the presence of Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar. For more information about the RBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and additional details, students can visit the IE Education portal.
The results will be announced in a press conference at —-. Students will be able to check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Once the RBSE Class 10th results are declared, students can check their scores by visiting the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link titled Main Examination Results 2026 or RBSE Secondary Result 2026. After that, candidates must enter their roll number, as mentioned on their admit card, in the designated field and click on Submit. The result will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.
Rajasthan Board students can also access their RBSE Class 10 result through Digilocker. They will need to visit digilocker.gov.in and sign up using the 6-digit access code provided by their school, along with their school code and Class 10 roll number. After verifying their mobile number through OTP, students will need to log in to their DigiLocker account and locate the RBSE Class 10 scorecard in PDF format. This digital document is permanently stored, digitally signed, and officially recognised by the institution.