Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2026, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in Live Updates: Class 5th results to be out today

Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th Class Result 2026 Direct Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic: The Rajasthan Board, Bikaner, will announce the RBSE Class 5 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated on the official portal. Candidates can check their RBSE Class 5 result 2026 at rajshaladarpan.nic.in by entering their roll number. Students can keep their login details ready to avoid delays during peak traffic hours when the result is announced.

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According to confirmation from the Rajasthan Board, the RBSE 5th result will be declared on March 24. Once declared, candidates can access their results on the Rajasthan ShalaDarpan portal.

Meanwhile, students can check more updates on results, syllabus and passing marks at IE Education.

The RBSE provisional marksheet will include details such as student name, roll number, school, subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and qualifying status. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately inform their respective schools for correction.

Last year, the RBSE Class 5 exams recorded a pass percentage of around 97.30 per cent, with over 14 lakh students appearing for the examination. The board is expected to maintain a similar trend this year as well.