Rajasthan Board 2026 Class 10th, 12th: RBSE releases supplementary exam schedule

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The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the supplementary examination timetable for 2026, offering a second chance to students who could not clear their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The three-day examination will run from May 14 to May 16, conducted in a single morning shift between 8:30 am and 11:45 am each day.
The schedule covers students across multiple categories — Secondary, Vocational, Praveshika, and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) — and spans a range of subjects from core academics to vocational trades. Students from either class who scored below the minimum passing threshold of 33 per cent in one or more subjects are eligible to sit for the supplementary exams.
Class 12th schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|May 14
|Hindi (Compulsory), English (Compulsory), Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Sanskrit First Paper, Agriculture Science, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, General Science
|May 15
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Home Science, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, History, Business Studies, Accountancy, Mathematics, Drawing, Music, and various Languages and Vocational Subjects
|May 16
|Vocational subjects — Automotive, Beauty & Wellness, Health Care, IT & ITES, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Electronics & Hardware, Plumbing, Telecom, Banking & Financial Services, Tourism, and others
Class 10th / Praveshika / Vocational / CwSN Candidates schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|May 14
|English (Compulsory)
|May 15
|Hindi, Science, Social Science, Mathematics, Third Language (Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati), Sanskrit First Paper
|May 16
|Vocational subjects — IT, Retail, Health Care, Automotive, Electronics, Security, Tourism, Banking, Agriculture, and more
The board has issued clear instructions to all appearing students. Key points to note:
–All exams are held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students must report to their exam centres before the reporting time.
–Any schedule changes, if required, will be communicated through the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
–CwSN candidates will have access to special provisions as per board regulations.
–The use of electronic devices and unfair means is strictly prohibited. Students found violating exam hall rules will face action as per board norms.
Admit cards for the supplementary examinations will be issued separately and are not yet available. Students are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective schools and keep checking the official RBSE website for updates on hall ticket availability.
RBSE Class 10 results were declared on March 24, 2026. A total of 10,68,078 students received their Class 10 RBSE results, while 7,811 students received Praveshika exam results. In the Rajasthan board Class 10 results declared today, 94.23 per cent of students have passed. The pass percentage among the boy students is 93.63 per cent, and among the girl students, it is 94.20 per cent.
On the other hand, Class 12th results were announced on March 31, with 96.30% students passing the exam. In the Science stream, Deepika has secured the top rank with an outstanding score of 99.8 per cent. The stream also recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.23 per cent. The Commerce stream saw 93.64 per cent of students successfully clearing the examination, maintaining a consistent success rate. Meanwhile, the 97.54% Arts stream students passed the Rajasthan Board exams.