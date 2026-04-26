Rajasthan Board 2026 Class 10th, 12th: RBSE releases supplementary exam schedule

The three-day examination will run from May 14 to May 16, conducted in a single morning shift between 8:30 am and 11:45 am each day.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the supplementary examination timetable for 2026, offering a second chance to students who could not clear their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The three-day examination will run from May 14 to May 16, conducted in a single morning shift between 8:30 am and 11:45 am each day.

The schedule covers students across multiple categories — Secondary, Vocational, Praveshika, and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) — and spans a range of subjects from core academics to vocational trades. Students from either class who scored below the minimum passing threshold of 33 per cent in one or more subjects are eligible to sit for the supplementary exams.