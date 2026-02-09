Rajasthan to set up mental health cells, wellbeing centres for medical students

The uptick has surprised academicians, who say that it could be attributed to students pursuing medical education at institutions abroad. (Representational)

The Rajasthan government will set up a comprehensive well-being centre in every medical college, along with the establishment of a state-level mental health welfare cell, an official statement said.

Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal issued the directions during the first meeting of the state-level task force constituted for the mental health and well-being of medical students.

He said that each medical college will also have a designated dean to specifically monitor and address students’ mental health concerns, while administrative and academic systems will be strengthened to provide better psychological support.