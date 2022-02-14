scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Rajasthan: All pvt, govt schools in urban areas allowed to hold educational activities up to Class 5

Students would only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents or guardian. The facility of online study would continue like earlier.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: February 14, 2022 10:05:30 am
schools reopen, maharashtra schools reopen, mumbai offline classes, maharashtra schools reopening, mumbai schools reopen, pune schools reopenFollowing a prolonged closure in view of COVID-19, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7. File.

The Rajasthan government on Sunday permitted all private and government schools in urban areas to hold educational activities up to class 5. The orders of the Home Department will come into effect from February 16.

The Home Department on Sunday issued fresh guidelines to all private and government schools in urban areas of the state to conduct educational activities up to class 5. Students would only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents or guardian. The facility of online study would continue like earlier.

According to a government statement, all the restrictions imposed by guidelines, orders and revised orders issued earlier to prevent the spread of coronavirus had been cancelled and new guidelines were issued.

The new guidelines stated that the head of institution or departments or of the office, operator of institutions or of commercial establishments would have to issue a notice about the number of staff that have been inoculated with both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In case of any violation, action would be taken by the administration according to the rules.

