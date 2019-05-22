BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2019: How to check online?

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: After declaring the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination, the Rajasthan Board will declare the results of Humanities stream examination on May 22, 2019. “The result of Class 10 examination is likely to be announced in May-end after the results of Humanities stream,” said RBSE PRO. The BSER or RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce result 2019 was recently declared.

LIVE updates RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results 2019

Once declared, students can check their results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check result via SMS

The results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message:

RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check result via app

Students can check the results through several mobile-based applications available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps in order to check result, as and when declared.

The board declared the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination on May 15, 2019. In a reverse trend, the result of science students was better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent while in commerce 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. Puneet Maheshwari has emerged as the topper in Science stream.