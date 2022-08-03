scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Govt to launch Gatishakti University: Railway Minister

The university, as per the Railway Minister, will focus on five areas including transport-based courses, skill development, applied research, technology development, and transport economics.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 3:41:49 pm
rail university,The university will focus on five areas including transport, said Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File)

To handle the “complex system of transport sector”, the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw today announced setting-up of Gatishakti University for technicality, engineering and finance education of railways, metro, highways and ports. Addressing the Parliament, the minister said, “The transport sector is complex, especially Railways and metro. If we’ve to handle such a complex system, we need technical education. We put forth the concept of Gatishakti University for technicality, engineering and finance education of railways, metro, highways, ports.”

The university, as per Vaishnaw, will focus on five areas including transport-based courses, skill development, applied research, technology development, and transport economics.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the Modi government launched the Railway University in Vadodara. The university offers two courses, Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transport Management.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:41:49 pm

