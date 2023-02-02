scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Railways to not conduct IRMS exam this year, officers to be recruited via UPSC CSE

While the ministry is tight-lipped over the reasons behind the decision, sources suggest that it was likely that it relented under pressure from officers belonging to non-engineering cadres.

Railways to drop IRMS exam this yearThe IRMS Examination was seen to benefit students with an engineering or commerce background (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
Railways to not conduct IRMS exam this year, officers to be recruited via UPSC CSE
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Ministry of Railways today announced that for this year, it has dropped the plan to recruit officers through IRMS exam, instead the officers for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be selected through the Civil Services Examination. The Civil Services exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Also read |UPSC notifies 1105 vacancies this year, highest in 7 years

This is in contradiction to an earlier order which stated that recruitment to the service would be done through a specially designed IRMS Examination, to be conducted by the UPSC from 2023.

“Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and DoPT, has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the UPSC for the year 2023,” it said in a statement.

Also read |UPSC Civil Service 2023: Registration begins; check eligibility criteria and more

While the ministry is tight-lipped over the reasons behind the decision, sources suggest that it was likely that it relented under pressure from officers belonging to non-engineering cadres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

The IRMS Examination was seen to benefit students with an engineering or commerce background who planned to appear for the Civil Services Examination with an additional avenue open exclusively to them.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:00 IST
Next Story

Tonight, try Padabhyanga — it might help you get deep sleep

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close