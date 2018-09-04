Railway University: Courses, syllabus, scholarships, eligibility criteria, other details

The university will primarily offer two courses, Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transport Management. The university will primarily offer two courses, Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transport Management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first railway university today, September 5 at Vadodara. The university will primarily offer two courses, Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transport Management. A separate hostel is already allotted to 17 girls and till now 103 students have been shortlisted for the undergraduate course.

The new university will function from the Pratap Vilas Palace of the erstwhile Gaekwad state which houses National Academy of Indian Railways. Both the institutions will run from this campus till the time a greenfield campus is set up by the Railways.

Railway University: Courses offered

— BBA Transportation Management

— BSc Transportation Technology

Syllabus

BBA Transportation Management: The three-year undergraduate programme will help to train candidates with new avenues of management systems in the transportation sector. The programmes follow NRTI’s innovative undergraduate curriculum structure.

The curriculum has been divided into three parts

A. Domain knowledge

B. Multidisciplinary learning

C. Self-discovery and professional development

BSc Transportation Technology

The three-year programme designed to train the candidates on technology in the field of transportation. The courses will be distributed in semester systems and will follow NRTI’s curriculum structure of workshops/ laboratory/ studio work within the course.

Research

The research centres of NRTI will study areas of rolling stock, signalling, and hyper-speed transportation, and provide better access to knowledge, technology, and skills, to spearhead projects, to improve competitiveness and productivity using cutting-edge technologies.

Railway University: Eligibility

BSc in Transportation Technology: The students should pass the Class 12 Science streams with a mandatory Mathematics or Statistics with a minimum 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved category) can apply

are eligible to apply.

BBA in Transportation Management: The students need to clear from Class 12 Science streams with a mandatory Mathematics or Statistics with a minimum 55 per cent marks (50% for reserved category) can apply.

Course fees:

The students have to pay a course fee of Rs 91,075. Meanwhile, the university is providing 50 per cent scholarship on the tuition fees for the first batch of students.

NTA aptitude test: Format

Questions: 100 Multiple Choice Questions

English Proficiency (25 questions)

Reasoning & General Intelligence (30 questions)

Quantitative & Numerical Ability (25 questions)

General Awareness (20 questions)

One third of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Railway University: Selection process

The students were selected on the basis of NRTI aptitude test that was conducted on July 15. The selection process was conducted on the basis of NRTI Aptitude Test ranking.

