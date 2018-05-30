Railway University admissions 2018 begins, admission process ends June 30

Internally named National Rail Transport University (NRTU), the proposed institution will have its base at the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Vadodara, Gujarat. (Picture Credit- nair.indianrailways.gov.in) Internally named National Rail Transport University (NRTU), the proposed institution will have its base at the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Vadodara, Gujarat. (Picture Credit- nair.indianrailways.gov.in)

India’s first Railway University, Vadodara has started its admission process. The students can apply till June 30, the university has set a cut-off of 55 per cent. Till now, over 3500 students have applied for 80 seats offered for BSc and BBA courses. The Classes will start from August. The Railway University, a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, got its approval last year. The Railways will create a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies act which will manage the university.

The university will offer courses on all transport related streams. Apart from it, all 300 training institutes under the Railways Ministry will be integrated with the new university to upgrade the training centres under the Railways. Earlier in 2014, Modi had announced a railway university for research and modernisation of the country’s railway system in particular.

-Internally named National Rail Transport University (NRTU), the university will start its classes from National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

-Pramath Sinha — founding-dean of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and co-founder of Ashoka University — has been drafted in to advise the government on how to set up the university, and what shape it should take to be a future-ready centre for excellence in transport-infrastructure engineering

-The admission process is open till June 30. The students can apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the institution.

-Private players may also be roped in to partner with the running of the university at a later stage.

