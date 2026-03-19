RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Provisional keys to be out on March 20

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: The railway recruitment board has specified that each objection will require a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Railway Recruitment Board ALP Answer Key 2026Railway Recruitment Board ALP Answer Key 2026 on March 20
Make us preferred source on Google

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the official schedule for releasing the answer key, question papers, and candidate responses for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT-1 examination 2026. As per the notice, the link will be activated on March 20, 2026, at 5 pm on the respective regional RRB websites.

Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test conducted between February 13 and February 18, 2026, will be able to access their question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys through the login portal. The facility will remain available until March 26, 2026, up to 5 pm.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Activity Date and Time
Viewing of questions, responses, answer keys and submission of objections March 20, 2026 (from 5 pm)
Last date to raise objections and make payment March 26, 2026 (till 5 pm)

During this window, candidates can also raise objections against any question, option, or answer key.

How to check RRB ALP Answer Key 2026

Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website

Step 2: Click on the “RRB ALP Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password

Step 4: View the question paper, responses, and answer key

Step 5: Download and take a printout for reference

The board has specified that each objection will require a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges, and the amount will be credited back to the same account used for the payment.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 19: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments