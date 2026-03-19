RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Provisional keys to be out on March 20

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the official schedule for releasing the answer key, question papers, and candidate responses for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT-1 examination 2026. As per the notice, the link will be activated on March 20, 2026, at 5 pm on the respective regional RRB websites.
Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test conducted between February 13 and February 18, 2026, will be able to access their question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys through the login portal. The facility will remain available until March 26, 2026, up to 5 pm.
|Activity
|Date and Time
|Viewing of questions, responses, answer keys and submission of objections
|March 20, 2026 (from 5 pm)
|Last date to raise objections and make payment
|March 26, 2026 (till 5 pm)
During this window, candidates can also raise objections against any question, option, or answer key.
Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website
Step 2: Click on the “RRB ALP Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password
Step 4: View the question paper, responses, and answer key
Step 5: Download and take a printout for reference
The board has specified that each objection will require a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges, and the amount will be credited back to the same account used for the payment.