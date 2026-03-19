RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Provisional keys to be out on March 20

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the official schedule for releasing the answer key, question papers, and candidate responses for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT-1 examination 2026. As per the notice, the link will be activated on March 20, 2026, at 5 pm on the respective regional RRB websites.

Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test conducted between February 13 and February 18, 2026, will be able to access their question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys through the login portal. The facility will remain available until March 26, 2026, up to 5 pm.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Activity Date and Time Viewing of questions, responses, answer keys and submission of objections March 20, 2026 (from 5 pm) Last date to raise objections and make payment March 26, 2026 (till 5 pm)

During this window, candidates can also raise objections against any question, option, or answer key.