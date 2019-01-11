Rail University to get a vice-chancellor soon

The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of the post of vice-chancellor (VC) for the National Rail and Transport Institute (NRTI), Vadodara, Gujarat. The VC will act as the executive officer of the institute, according to the official release.

NTRI, India’s first Rail University, has already enrolled its first batch consisting of 103 students. The university is currently imparting two undergraduate level courses — B.Sc Transportation Technology and DBA in Transportation Management. The classes started without a VC on September 5, 2018.

While the decision has been taken, no guidelines or timeframe for the recruitment has been released yet.

In its first year itself, the NRTI has established collaborations with many foreign universities including Cornell University and MIT from the US and St. Petersburg Transport University, Russia.