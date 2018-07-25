Rahul Gandhi writes to CBSE on reports of data breach, Board denies leak

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the reports over breach of data of the candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The board has, however, denied any breach, stating that the data is with them is in encrypted form and maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

In a letter to CBSE chairperson, Anita Karwal, Rahul said, “This is to call your attention to recent media reports regarding the breach of candidate data who appeared for NEET this year. It is alleged that the data is available on certain websites for a price, and the website has leaked data of over 2,00,000 students. This highlights the serious lack of safeguards to prevent data breach and calls on question the ability of CBSE to ensure the sanctity of examination process.”

CBSE later issued a statement and denied the leak on the ground that the NEET data are maintained only in “encrypted format with strict security measures”.

“We are confident that such a thing has not happened, we have requested NIC to take appropriate cognizance,” said Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary.

It added in the statement, “The NIC hosts several government data in a highly secured environment. Even when CBSE obtains data from NIC for the purpose of allotment of roll numbers and results, it does not contain personal details such as mobile numbers, details of identification documents , email Ids etc.”

CBSE has also clarified that the results are declared by CBSE through NIC and do not contain candidate details.

“After the declaration of results, the data of all candidates was given to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for providing the same to other states and other counselling authorities. This data is also shared with the concerned states in a highly secured format and is password protected too,” said the statement.

The board has also said reports of a breach appear to be the handiwork of unscrupulous persons with the aim of duping people.

