Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘deliberate conspiracy’ in CBSE OSM process, flags COEMPT history

The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday alleged that there has been “massive tampering” in CBSE Class 12th exam results this year, adding that students and parents across the country are anxious over the issue. In a video statement and a post on the microblogging platform X, he questioned why the company — COEMPT — was given the CBSE contract and alleged that rules and procedures may have been bypassed during the process.
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He also demanded an independent judicial inquiry and an SIT probe into the matter.
According to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, COEMPT had earlier operated under the name ‘Globarena’ and had been linked to controversies in Telangana in 2019. He said the company’s background was publicly known and alleged that CBSE and the Union Government of India were aware of it. He further questioned why background checks were not conducted and asked what relationship the company’s management had with the Modi government.
CBSE परीक्षा परिणाम में भयंकर हेर-फेर हो गई जिससे देश के लाखों बच्चे और उनके माता-पिता सदमे में हैं।
और मोदी जी? हमेशा की तरह – न जवाब, न ज़िम्मेदारी, न शर्म।
जिस कंपनी COEMPT को यह ज़िम्मेदारी मिली, वह पहले Globarena के नाम से तेलंगाना में 2019 में यही कारनामे कर चुकी है।
नाम… pic.twitter.com/iZG8bvUXPJ
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2026
The controversy relates to CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced for Class 12 board examinations this year. The issue gained attention after students raised complaints regarding answer sheets and evaluations. One student had alleged that the answer sheet shown by CBSE during the verification process did not belong to them, triggering wider questions around the OSM process and answer sheet handling.
In his video, Rahul Gandhi said CBSE students and parents were under stress and anxiety due to the developments. Referring to one complaint, he cited a student who claimed the handwriting in the answer sheet was not theirs from the point where the questions started. He also said his team was able to identify within “30 seconds” that COEMPT had earlier operated under a different name. He questioned why CBSE had not identified this earlier and alleged that procedures may have been circumvented while awarding the contract.
Rahul Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had “nothing to say” on the issue. He urged students and parents to share his video and raise questions about the awarding of the contract, the procedures followed, and the company’s background.