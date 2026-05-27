Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘deliberate conspiracy’ in CBSE OSM process, flags COEMPT history

said the company’s background was publicly known and alleged that CBSE and the Government of India were aware of it (Images via X)

The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday alleged that there has been “massive tampering” in CBSE Class 12th exam results this year, adding that students and parents across the country are anxious over the issue. In a video statement and a post on the microblogging platform X, he questioned why the company — COEMPT — was given the CBSE contract and alleged that rules and procedures may have been bypassed during the process.

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He also demanded an independent judicial inquiry and an SIT probe into the matter.

According to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, COEMPT had earlier operated under the name ‘Globarena’ and had been linked to controversies in Telangana in 2019. He said the company’s background was publicly known and alleged that CBSE and the Union Government of India were aware of it. He further questioned why background checks were not conducted and asked what relationship the company’s management had with the Modi government.