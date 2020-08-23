Rahul Gandhi says Centre must listen to students’ ‘mann ki baat’ over JEE, NEET

JEE Main and NEET 2020 will be held in September, as per schedule. (Representational image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the government must listen to students seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET) scheduled to be held in September. The Supreme Court had earlier rejected petitions against holding the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Gandhi said the central government must to listen to ‘students’ ke mann ki baat’ and arrive at an acceptable solution.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए। GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

The Supreme Court order has led an online campaign for postponing the engineering and medical exams – JEE Main and NEET – during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Twitter, several politicians have joined the debate under the trending hashtags #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid and #StudentsKeMannKiBaat.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, has already released the admit cards for JEE Main scheduled to begin from September 1. As per the official data, a total of 8,58,273 students have registered to appear for JEE Main while nearly 16 lakh had registered to appear for NEET. Concerns have been raised over holding exams for such a large number of students amid the pandemic.

Recently, the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the issue. Asking the government to look at alternative modes of admissions, Sisodia wrote on Twitter that the approach of considering NEET and JEE as the only modes of admission is very narrow and impractical. As the educational institutes across the world are adopting newer ways for admission, why can we not consider them in India? he said.

JEE-NEET की परीक्षा के नाम पर लाखों छात्रों की ज़िंदगी से खेल रही है केंद्र सरकार. मेरी केंद्र से विनती है कि पूरे देश में ये दोनो परीक्षाएँ तुरंत रद्द करें और इस साल एडमिशन की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करे.

अभूतपूर्व संकट के इस समय में अभूतपूर्व कदम से ही समाधान निकलेगा. @DrRPNishank — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

ये सोच कि केवल NEET-JEE परीक्षा ही एडमिशन का एकमात्र विकल्प है, बेहद संकुचित और अव्यवहारिक सोच है. दुनिया भर में शिक्षण संस्थान एडमिशन के नए नए तरीक़े अपना रहे हैं. हम भारत में क्यों नहीं कर सकते? बच्चों की ज़िंदगी प्रवेश परीक्षा के नाम पर दांव पर लगाना कहाँ की समझदारी है? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

Several others have also raised their concerns regarding these exams.

Central Govt, NTA, UGC & IIT Delhi must have a considerate & humane view of the plight of the students & youth of this country!

This hurry to conduct exams amidst spiking Covid cases will prove to be costly! In Bihar floods+Govt apathy will compound problems!#PostponeJEEAndNEET — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 21, 2020

The NTA, in an official statement, said that it has made “elaborate arrangements to sanitise the centres before and after the conduct of the exam, give fresh masks and hand gloves” to students. It has also issued an advisory regarding COVID-19 for all functionaries for centre managements which the NTA claims is based on MHRD’s guidelines. NTA also claims to have written to state chief secretaries, DGPs and other authorities to manage crowd inside and outside exam centre, ensure power supply and other facilities.

