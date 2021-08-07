Rahara RKM student tops WBJEE, 99.5% candidates secure ranks

About 23 per cent of the successful candidates are from outside West Bengal. (Express Photo)

A student of Rahara Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Boys’ Home High School, Panchajanya Dey, in North 24 Parganas district topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), the results of which were declared on Friday.

The WBJEE Board said 99.5 per cent of the 65,170 candidates cleared this year’s exam and secured ranks. Soumyajit Dutta of Bankura Zilla School ranked second while Bratin Mondal of Santipur Municipal High School came third.

All the top three students are from schools affiliated to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

At a news conference, WBJEE Board Chairman Malayendu Saha announced that the counselling of the 64,850 candidates who secured ranks would be held from August 13 to September 11.

Of the successful candidates, 74 per cent are boys and 26 per cent are girls. The board said 92,695 candidates had registered for the exam but only 71 per cent of them appeared for the test. About 23 per cent of the successful candidates are from outside West Bengal.

Thirteen students from Delhi Public School Ruby Park in Kolkata secured ranks in the top 150 while 29 secured ranks in the top 500, said the school’s principal, Joyoti Chaudhuri.

“In spite of various constraints our children have given their best and reaped the rewards of hard work,” she added.

The WBJEE Board declared the results within a month of conducting the exams on July 17. The exams were held in 274 centres across the state.