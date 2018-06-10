Race for FYJC admissions to begin, students brace for higher cut-offs

On Monday, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Committee, which oversees first-year junior college admissions, will declare the dates and admission schedules. (Representational Image) On Monday, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Committee, which oversees first-year junior college admissions, will declare the dates and admission schedules. (Representational Image)

As the results of the Class X examination have been declared by all boards, the major task before students is securing admission in the junior colleges of their choice. Students have already started filling forms for the online admission process. On Monday, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Committee, which oversees first-year junior college admissions, will declare the dates and admission schedules. Till then, students have time to analyse the cut-offs of the colleges of their choice in previous years and keep their choices ready.

Higher cut-offs?

With a significant increase in the number of students who have scored above 90 per cent —- from 48,000 last year to 63,331 this year — the cut-offs across city colleges are expected to rise by at least 2 to 3 per cent, say experts. Unlike previous years, when the admission booklet given to students had information about colleges, courses and cut-off marks, this year, the booklet is thinner and does not have any details of cut-off marks. All these details are now available online.

Online forms

The online forms for FYJC admissions are divided into two parts. The first part of the online form seeks information about the student, which has to be filled in by the student with help from school officials. Most students have already filled Part I of the form to register for Class XI admissions, said CAP officials. The second part required the marks received by the student, the option of various streams and the colleges the student wishes to apply for. The dates for filling the second part of the form will be declared on Monday.

This year, students who wish to take admissions in bifocal courses will get a choice of 30 colleges. These students will have to choose a minimum of one and a maximum of 30 colleges, which they wish to apply for. Students wishing to take admissions in arts, science or commerce streams will get a choice of minimum one and maximum 10 colleges.

Changes in admission process

This year, a special zero round of admissions will be conducted for admissions to bifocal courses. These admissions will take place first and the first round of admissions for the various quota seats will also take place at this time. Once students have taken admissions in the bifocal courses and quota seats, admissions for the remaining seats will be conducted. The admissions for the general round and all other streams will take place after the zero round.

Another major change is the absence of the 2 per cent reservation in arts quota. Since Class X students are now getting extra marks for arts, the government has notified that the quota be scrapped.

From this year, one per cent of all seats will be reserved for orphans.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App