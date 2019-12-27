Question about ‘extremists’ and ‘revolutionary terrorists’ in MP varsity draws BJP ire, govt orders probe

Higher education minister Jeetu Patwari said strict action would be taken against the guilty after getting a report. (Photo: Twitter/@jitupatwari) Higher education minister Jeetu Patwari said strict action would be taken against the guilty after getting a report. (Photo: Twitter/@jitupatwari)

A question asking post-graduate political science students to explain the difference between “extremists” and “revolutionary terrorists” has invited the BJP’s wrath in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government has ordered a probe.

“Describe the activities of (a) Revolutionary Terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?” was a question Master of Arts (third semester) students of Jiwaji University, Gwalior, were asked in a theory paper (Political Philosophy-III: Modern Indian Political Thought) on December 20.

MA की परीक्षा में “उग्रवादी और क्रांतिकारी आतंकवादियों में क्या अंतर है” इस प्रकार का प्रश्न पूछने का मामला संज्ञान में आया है, यह प्रश्न बनाने वाले पर जांच कर कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए है..। – आतंकवादी कभी क्रांतिकारी नहीं होते है और क्रांतिकारी कभी आंतकवादी नहीं होते है..। pic.twitter.com/gPxrSI2jF7 — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) December 27, 2019

A week later, some student leaders of Government Post Graduate College, Guna, approached the principal, objecting to the question. Principal B K Tiwari said the college had no role to play here as the paper was set by the university and the envelope was opened only minutes before handing the papers to students. He apprised the university administration of the objection.

University PRO Dr KS Gurjar told The Indian Express that a show cause notice had been served to the Morena-based paper setter by the registrar, and he is to give his explanation within 24 hours. The university will decide on the action after getting the reply.

“Are revolutionaries being taught or understood as terrorists in MP? If you can’t respect them, at least don’t insult them,” former MP chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, demanding action against the guilty.

Higher education minister Jitu Patwari said he had ordered a probe and strict action would be taken against the guilty after getting a report. He said since he took over as the minister, he had ensured mistakes like this were not repeated. He said the BJP had no moral right to question the Congress, because revolutionaries were born out of Congress philosophy. “Congress has always accorded the highest respect to the revolutionaries and shown terrorists their place,” Patwari said.

