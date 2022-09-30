IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore feature in top 50 for Global MBA and Business Master’s: QS World University Rankings

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore have retained their slots among the top 50 global business schools in the latest round of the QS World University Rankings: Global MBA and Business Master’s.

Other Indian institutions in the top league include IIM Calcutta, which has improved its position from 76 to 68, and the Indian School of Business in the 78th position, showing a significant rise from last year’s 92, showing the rankings released Thursday.

IIM Ahmedabad has jumped two placed in the rankings this year. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity) IIM Ahmedabad has jumped two placed in the rankings this year. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

According to a statement released by QS, the ISB is home to the world’s third most improved Global MBA programme. Its strongest performance comes in the alumni outcomes parameter, which is also the strongest indicator of all ranked Indian institutions.

Globally, for the third consecutive year, Stanford GSB’s full-time MBA was named the world’s number one, followed by Harvard Business School and The Wharton School.

In preparing the rankings, the QS took into account a few metrics including employability, alumni outcomes, return on investment, diversity and thought leadership. Among the top Indian institutes, IIM Ahmedabad was placed 44th globally.

“It is the national leader for 3/5 of QS’ metrics, including Employability (39th globally), Alumni Outcomes (25th globally) and Thought Leadership (54th). The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is the only other business school to rank in the world’s top-50. It enjoys India’s best Return on Investment, with a score of 89.4/100 placing it 54th in the world for this metric,” according to the QS.

Globally, for the third consecutive year, Stanford GSB’s full-time MBA was named the world’s number one. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity) Globally, for the third consecutive year, Stanford GSB’s full-time MBA was named the world’s number one. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

Globally, all of India’s institutions, however, rank below 250th for diversity. In terms of the Master’s programmes, QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli, said: “Our Graduate Management Education rankings offer independent insights to career-minded and discerning prospective students who are invited to discuss the findings with peers, business schools and our analysts at our in-person and virtual master’s and MBA networking events.”

In the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released in June, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru emerged as the highest ranked Indian institute, followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi.

These were the only Indian institutes in the global league of the top 200, in continuation of a trend since 2017. The total number of Indian institutes among the top 1,000 globally has risen to 27 from 22.