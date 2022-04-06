QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 revealed

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 have been released. These rankings cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject area.

Arts and Humanities

In the stream of Arts and Humanities, the University of Oxford has topped the list with a score of 98, followed by the University of Cambridge at a score of 97.9 and Harvard University with a score of 97.4. While there is no Indian university in the first 100 ranks, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has earned the 188th rank with a score of 68.5.

The University of Delhi has secured 227th rank with a score of 66.7, along with Queen’s University Belfast, Western Sydney University and Wuhan University.

Indian Institute of Bombay has tied with Essex University, Italy’s Politecnico di Torino, Portugal’s University of Coimbra and the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) with a score of 62.7.

Additionally, the Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-Delhi) and Jadavpur University (JU) have ranked between 401-450 this year.

Engineering and Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology secured the first rank in the 2022 list with a score of 96.5, followed by the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford.

The Indian Institute of Bombay and the Indian Inst

itute of Delhi ranked 65 and 72 respectively in the engineering and technology list this year. IIT Bombay scored 79.9 and IIT Delhi scored 78.9.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur ranked 101 with a score of 76.2, whereas IIT Madras and Kanpur ranked 103 and 122 respectively. The University of Delhi, however, ranked somewhere between 451-500 on this year’s list.

Life Sciences and Medicine

In Life Sciences and Medicine, only three Indian universities made the list this year, namely All India Institute of Medical Sciences (rank 204), University of Delhi (rank 330) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (rank 375).