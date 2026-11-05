Indian universities slip in QS Asia rankings again: No IIT, IISc in top 50

FOR THE second year in a row, Indian universities failed to secure a position in the top 50 of QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027.

The drop in the rankings of India’s leading institutions stands in contrast to country’s performance in research output and doctoral capacity, where several universities continue to feature among Asia’s strongest. India leads the region in the number of universities featuring in the top 10 for research output per faculty member and doctoral-qualified staff.

The strong research output, however, has not translated into a comparable performance in terms of research impact. India has only three universities in Asia’s top 50 for Citations per Paper, which measures the citation impact of published research, the report says.