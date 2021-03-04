IIT-Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur make it to top 100 in QS World Rankings by Subject

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay) bagged 49th position among the top 100 engineering institutes worldwide

QS World University Rankings 2021: Three IITs have entered the prestigious group of the top 100 engineering institutes worldwide, as per the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject released today. Indian Institutes of Technology-Bombay has bagged the best-ever 49th position, followed by IIT Delhi (54) and IIT Madras (94).

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore — that secured number one position in the NIRF 2020 — is placed at the 92nd spot for natural sciences, followed by IIT Bombay (114), IIT Madras (187), and IIT Delhi (210), as per the data released by QS.

Similarly, IIT-Madras is at number 30 for its petroleum engineering programme, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Kharagpur have grabbed 41 and 44 positions, respectively, in the subject ranking for mineral and mining engineering. “These are the highest ranks achieved by the public Institutes of Eminence across this year’s Subject Rankings,” the statement by QS says.

In the life sciences and medicine category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) bagged 248th spot. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked 159th for arts and humanities, followed by the University of Delhi (252). Also, Delhi University bagged 208th spot worldwide in the social sciences and management category.

QS World University Rankings by subject calculate performance based on four parameters — academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact (citations per paper) and the productivity of an institution’s research faculty.

The QS rankings offer independent data on the performance of 253 programmes at 52 Indian higher education institutions, across 51 academic disciplines. These programmes include various engineering disciplines (chemical, petroleum, civil, mechanical), law, development studies and arts, among others.