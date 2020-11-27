IIT-Bombay best in country, 8 Indian institutes in top 500: QS World University Ranking 2021

IIT-Bombay best ranking Indian institute (File photo)

QS Ranking 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the best institute in India, as per the latest QS World University Ranking 2021. The institute has been ranked 172nd in top universities across the world by the Quacquarelli Symonds Ranking. Even as none of the Indian institutes could feature in the top 100, a total of eight institutes have found their place in the top 500.

The USA continued to dominate the ranking with four out of the top five institutes including the top rank holder MIT are from the country. Among Asian counterparts, the top-ranking is grabbed by the National University of Singapore.

QS World University Ranking 2021: Best institutes in India

Rank 172: IIT-Bombay

Rank 185: IISc Bangalore

Rank 193: IIT-Delhi

Rank 275: IIT-Madras

Rank 314: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 350: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 387: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 470: IIT-Guwahati

501-510: University of Delhi

601-650: IIT-Hyderabad

651-700: Jadavpur University

QS World University Ranking 2021: Best institutes across the world

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: Harvard University

Rank 4: California Institute of Technology

Rank 5: University of Oxford

Rank 6: ETH Zurich

Rank 7: University of Cambridge

Rank 8: Imperial College London

Rank 9: University of Chicago

Rank 10: UCL

QS ranking claims universities from across 80 different locations were ranking across six metrics — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

In the recently released, Employability Ranking, IIT-Delhi was ranked as the most employable institute in India. Globally, even as US-based institutes did well, the report claimed that both US and UK are losing their sheen as Asian-counterparts including India is providing employable graduates.

