IIT-Bombay best in country, 8 Indian institutes in top 500: QS World University Ranking 2021

QS Ranking 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the best institute in India, as per the latest QS World University Ranking 2021. The institute has been ranked 172nd in top universities across the world by the Quacquarelli Symonds Ranking. Even as none of the Indian institutes could feature in the top 100, a total of eight institutes have found their place in the top 500.
The USA continued to dominate the ranking with four out of the top five institutes including the top rank holder MIT are from the country. Among Asian counterparts, the top-ranking is grabbed by the National University of Singapore.
QS World University Ranking 2021: Best institutes in India
Rank 172: IIT-Bombay
Rank 185: IISc Bangalore
Rank 193: IIT-Delhi
Rank 275: IIT-Madras
Rank 314: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 350: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 387: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 470: IIT-Guwahati
501-510: University of Delhi
601-650: IIT-Hyderabad
651-700: Jadavpur University
QS World University Ranking 2021: Best institutes across the world
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: Harvard University
Rank 4: California Institute of Technology
Rank 5: University of Oxford
Rank 6: ETH Zurich
Rank 7: University of Cambridge
Rank 8: Imperial College London
Rank 9: University of Chicago
Rank 10: UCL
QS ranking claims universities from across 80 different locations were ranking across six metrics — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.
In the recently released, Employability Ranking, IIT-Delhi was ranked as the most employable institute in India. Globally, even as US-based institutes did well, the report claimed that both US and UK are losing their sheen as Asian-counterparts including India is providing employable graduates.
