The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has returned to the top 200 at 194, followed by IIT-Kharagpur at 224th and the University of Delhi at 237 in the 2027 edition of QS World Rankings: Sustainability.
As per the report, among the top five most represented higher education systems, India is the most improved this year. However, India has the lowest proportion of entries falling this year.
Overall, 214 universities from the United States feature in the ranking, followed by Mainland China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105, down from 109 in 2026. India has 99 entries, down from 103 in 2026.
Eight of India’s 99 entries debut this year and of those that ranked last year, 38 rise, 19 remain stable and 34 drop. This gives India an overall net improvement of 4%, the report said.
As per the sustainability ranking, India has the joint third most universities among the top 1,000, with 42, level with Mainland China. Only the US and the UK have more, with 128 and 84, respectively.
“Among the top 500, India is among the top 10 most represented systems, with 13 entries in the top 500 or 13% of all its entries ranking in the top 500. Japan also has 13 entries in the top 500,” QS World Rankings 2027 said.
In 2027, 13 Indian institutions rank among the top 500, up from five in the inaugural ranking in 2023. In 2024, India was home to nine top 500 entries, 11 in 2025 and 12 in 2026.
However, the report also flags areas where Indian institutions continue to lag behind their global peers, particularly in Impact of Education, Health & Wellbeing and Governance. India is among the 18 lowest-scoring higher education systems in Impact of Education, while no Indian institution features among the top 200 in Governance. Further, 61% of Indian institutions saw their rankings decline in this category.
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Jessica Turner, CEO of QS, said, “The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability are designed to encourage higher education institutions worldwide to consider their social and environmental impact as centres of education and research, as well as the operational sustainability challenges as major employers.”
She said that a number of Indian institutions achieved outstanding results this year, including IIT Delhi and VIT. “Overall, India’s higher education system continues to improve in key sustainability metrics, with more than 70% of entries rising in both Equality and Employability & Outcomes. Since 2023, the number of entries from India has risen from 14 to 99 in 2027. Over the same period, the average score among Indian institutions has risen from 26.9 to 55 in 2027.”
“The rankings also identify which areas universities need to focus on. In the case of India, its higher education system is behind peers on average in areas such as Impact of Education and Health & Wellbeing,” Turner said.
The QS Sustainability Rankings assess universities across three categories – Social Impact (45%), Environmental Impact (45%) and Governance (10%).
Under Social Impact, which includes Equality, Knowledge Exchange, Impact of Education, Employability & Outcomes and Health & Wellbeing, 50% or more of Indian entries improved across all five indicators.
In Knowledge Exchange, the University of Delhi ranks 66th and IIT-Kharagpur 96th globally. In Employability & Outcomes, IIT Delhi and IIT-Kharagpur rank 66th and 93rd, respectively. Overall, 71 Indian institutions improved in this indicator.
However, despite 56 institutions improving in Impact of Education, India remains among the 18 lowest-scoring higher education systems in this category. Delhi University is the highest-ranked Indian institution at 674th.
Under Environmental Impact, IIT Delhi is the only Indian institution among the global top 100, at 89th. In Environmental Sustainability, IIT-Kharagpur ranks 41st, VIT 43rd and IIT Delhi 74th.
However, in Governance, no Indian institution features in the top 200. DU is the highest-ranked Indian institution at 255th, down 68 places. While over 70 Indian institutions improved their scores, 61% saw their rankings decline, indicating that global peers are progressing faster.
The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability was first launched with the 2023 edition to encourage higher education institutions worldwide to consider their sustainability impact and ambitions.
“Those universities that are performing well are measuring their impact across social, environmental and governance and now collecting data that demonstrates their commitment to sustainability,” the QS ranking CEO said.