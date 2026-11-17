The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has returned to the top 200 at 194, followed by IIT-Kharagpur at 224th and the University of Delhi at 237 in the 2027 edition of QS World Rankings: Sustainability.

As per the report, among the top five most represented higher education systems, India is the most improved this year. However, India has the lowest proportion of entries falling this year.

Overall, 214 universities from the United States feature in the ranking, followed by Mainland China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105, down from 109 in 2026. India has 99 entries, down from 103 in 2026.

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Eight of India’s 99 entries debut this year and of those that ranked last year, 38 rise, 19 remain stable and 34 drop. This gives India an overall net improvement of 4%, the report said.