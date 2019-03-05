Toggle Menu
QS World Ranking: Five Indian institutes in top 300, IIT Bombay leads India charthttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/qs-world-ranking-five-indian-institutes-in-global-top-300-iit-bombay-top-indian-institute-5612424/

QS World Ranking: Five Indian institutes in top 300, IIT Bombay leads India chart

QS World Ranking: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc remain the top three Indian institutes. Additionally, top five Indian institutes were ranked in the top 300. Indian institutes rank 'very high' in research output.

QS world ranking, iit bombay, iit, iisc, top indian institute, world ranking, education news
IIT Bombay emerged as top Indian institute. (File Photo)

QS World Ranking: According to the recently released QS world ranking, five Indian institutes have secured a spot in the list of top 300 world universities. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has gained the top rank among Indian institutes followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

IIT Bombay surpassed last year’s top institute IIT Delhi by moving 17 ranks up and securing 162nd rank worldwide. IISc has shown the maximum improvement with a jump of 20 positions from last year. It moved up from 190th rank last year to 170. IIT Delhi remained at 172nd spot globally, however, in Indian ranking it went down to the third spot as IIT Bombay and IISc improved their score.

Institute 2018 2019
IIT Delhi 172 172
IT Bombay 179 162
IISc 190 170
IIT Madras 264 264
IIT Kanpur 293 283

IIT Kanpur, which secured the fifth rank in the country and 283rd in the world also moved up by 10 ranks from last year showing a significant improvement. All the Indian institutes have got ‘very high’ ranking in research output, according to the QS World Ranking.

Internationally, the top three institutes remain unshakable with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University securing first, second and third rank respectively, according to the QS World Ranking. In the top five, Oxford University replaced the University of Cambridge for the fifth rank.

Top five world institutes this year were –

Advertising

Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Stanford University
Harvard University
California Institute of Technology
University of Oxford

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Centre ready with ordinance to restore 200-point roster: Ram Vilas Paswan
2 NIOS 10th, 12th date sheets announced, exams from April 2
3 Rajasthan education minister wants IAF pilot Abhinandan to be part of school syllabus, govt yet to decide