QS World Ranking: Five Indian institutes in top 300, IIT Bombay leads India chart

QS World Ranking: According to the recently released QS world ranking, five Indian institutes have secured a spot in the list of top 300 world universities. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has gained the top rank among Indian institutes followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

IIT Bombay surpassed last year’s top institute IIT Delhi by moving 17 ranks up and securing 162nd rank worldwide. IISc has shown the maximum improvement with a jump of 20 positions from last year. It moved up from 190th rank last year to 170. IIT Delhi remained at 172nd spot globally, however, in Indian ranking it went down to the third spot as IIT Bombay and IISc improved their score.

Institute 2018 2019 IIT Delhi 172 172 IT Bombay 179 162 IISc 190 170 IIT Madras 264 264 IIT Kanpur 293 283

IIT Kanpur, which secured the fifth rank in the country and 283rd in the world also moved up by 10 ranks from last year showing a significant improvement. All the Indian institutes have got ‘very high’ ranking in research output, according to the QS World Ranking.

Internationally, the top three institutes remain unshakable with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University securing first, second and third rank respectively, according to the QS World Ranking. In the top five, Oxford University replaced the University of Cambridge for the fifth rank.

Top five world institutes this year were –

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stanford University

Harvard University

California Institute of Technology

University of Oxford