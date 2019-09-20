QS World Graduate Employability Rankings: IIT-Bombay tops among Indian institutes

CLIMBING nearly 30 spots since last year, IIT-Bombay on Thursday bagged the first position among Indian institutes in the 2020 edition of the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Graduate Employability Rankings.

This takes the IIT to the list of top 24 per cent of educational institutions in the world. While its score last year was in the 141-150 range, the institute scored in the 111-120 range this time. The rankings provide key information on how successful students are at securing a top job after graduating from these institutes.

This year, 758 institutes have been ranked by the agency worldwide.

Among Indian institutes, IIT-Bombay was followed by IIT-Delhi (151-160), IIT-Madras (171-180), University of Delhi (191-200), IIT-Kharagpur (201-250) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (251-300). University of Mumbai ranked in the range of 251-300.

IIT-Bombay Director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “Over the years, thanks to the efforts of our faculty members and the ambience that we could provide, our students have won the hearts of all employers globally. This is reflected in the high score in QS ranking. Our efforts continue to improve even further. To achieve this, I request industrialists and philanthropists to come forward and help us in further improving our research and campus infrastructure.”

When contacted, MU Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravindra Kulkarni said, “This is excellent news and is dedicated to our alumni. This is an independent survey, which has interviewed employees across the world. MU has scored high in alumni outcomes. Even in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking, our employability was better than even some top institutions. We are proud to say that MU is among the top 60 per cent institutions in the QS World University Graduate Employability ranking.”