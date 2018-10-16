QS India University Rankings 2019: IITs grab top slots, check complete list

QS India University Rankings 2019: IISC and IIT Bombay have grabbed the top two ranks QS India University Rankings 2019: IISC and IIT Bombay have grabbed the top two ranks

QS India University Rankings 2019: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have dominated the top slots in the first standalone QS ranking of India’s higher education institutes. While IIT-Bombay has secured the top position, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru stands second. The IITs in Madras, Delhi, Kharagpur and Kanpur have bagged third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

The ranking by the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a UK based company specialising in education, include public universities, private universities and higher education institutions or deemed universities.

QS India University Rankings 2019: Here is the complete list:

1) IIT-Bombay

2) IISc

3) IIT-Madras

4) IIT-Delhi

5) IIT-Kharagpur

6) IIT-Kanpur

7) University of Hyderabad

8) University of Delhi

9) IIT-Roorkee

10) IIT-Guwahati

11) University of Calcutta

12) Jadavpur University

13) Anna University

14) University of Mumbai

15) Banaras Hindu University

16) IIT-Hyderabad

17) Birla Institute of Technology and Science

18) IIT Indore

19) Savitribai Phule Pune Univesity

20) Alagappa University, Karaikudi

21) IIT-Ropar

22) IIT-BHUBANESWAR

23) Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

24) Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai

25) IIIT – Allahabad

26) Manipal Academy of Higher Education

27) NIT, Rourkela

28) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

29) NIT TIRUCHIRAPPALLI

30) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore

31) Thapar University

32) GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar

33) AMU, Aligarh

34) Osmania University, Hyderabad

34) IIT-Patna

36) Tezpur University

37) Bangalore University

38) Sri Venkateswara University

39) University of Calicut

40) Amrita University

41) Amity University

42) ISM University, Dhanbad

43) Mangalore University

44) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

45) Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya (Sagar University),

46) Andhra University

47) University of Kerala

48) IIIT-Delhi

49) Panjab University

50) University of Mysore

51-55) University of Kashmir

51-55) Pondicherry University

51-55) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

51-55) Cochin University of Science and Technology

51-55) Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar

56-60) Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantpur

56-60) North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

56-60) Goa University

56-60) Shivaji University

56-60) SRM Institute of Science and Technology

61-65) Gauhati University, Guwahati

61-65) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

61-65) Sastra Deemed University

61-65) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

61-65) Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

66-70) Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur

66-70) BANASTHALI University

66-70) KUMAUN University, NAINITAL

66-70) MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UniversityOF BARODA, VADODARA

66-70) O. P. JINDAL GLOBAL University

71-75) UniversityOF JAMMU

71-75) CHRIST (DEEMED TO BE University), BENGALURU

71-75) ICFAI FOUNDATION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION, HYDERABAD

71-75) KONERU LAKSHMAIAH EDUCATION FOUNDATION

71-75) GULBARGA University, GULBARGA

