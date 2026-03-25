IITs Bombay, Delhi, Madras lead globally as India records highest surge in QS Subject Rankings 2026

QS Subject Rankings 2026: India is one of the leading contributors to the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. This edition’s rankings also recorded a sharp rise in the number of institutions and subject entries from India. According to QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the country added 20 new institutions this year, taking its total to 99.
The rankings also recorded 120 new subject entries, placing India among the top contributors globally in terms of fresh appearances, behind only a few larger systems like the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.
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Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay leads the country with the highest number of subject entries, followed closely by IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Delhi.
This improvement rate places India ahead of countries such as the UAE, the UK, Indonesia, and Colombia. The data shows that beyond mere listing of institutions, India is steadily pushing them higher up the tables. A total of 265 entries improved rank, compared to just 80 that declined, according to QS.
India in the global context: Fastest improvement among major countries
The data shared by QS places India alongside other leading higher education systems. This comparison shows that while countries like the United States and the United Kingdom dominate in absolute numbers, India stands out for the improvement rate. Nearly half of its ranked entries moved up, which is unmatched among large systems.
Global comparison of top higher education systems (Source: QS Subject Rankings 2026)
|Country
|Institutions 2025
|Institutions 2026
|Total entries 2026
|Total entries 2025
|Entries (%)
|United States
|220
|228
|3,645
|3,686
|29%
|China
|124
|158
|1,377
|1,389
|24%
|United Kingdom
|104
|114
|1,919
|1,877
|40%
|India
|79
|99
|599
|533
|44%
|France
|81
|93
|686
|655
|26%
|Germany
|61
|72
|941
|929
|27%
|Italy
|56
|60
|769
|730
|28%
|Spain
|42
|54
|638
|598
|31%
|Japan
|53
|53
|561
|558
|31%
|South Korea
|47
|47
|576
|617
|16%
India also added 20 new institutions in a single year and recorded 120 new subject entries, signalling both expansion and diversification.
Engineering and technology remain the backbone of India’s rise. According to QS, entries in engineering disciplines have grown by 65% over five years. The country now has multiple top-100 and top-50 positions across core engineering fields such as chemical, electrical, mechanical, and mining engineering.
At the same time, computer science has emerged as a breakthrough area. Six Indian institutions are now in the global top 100, up from just two last year. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have both entered the top 50, signalling stronger global competitiveness in digital and technology-driven disciplines.
The next table breaks down India’s performance across five broad academic areas. The data shows that Natural Sciences is the fastest-expanding area in terms of new entrants, while Engineering & Technology remains the most stable and strategically important domain. Importantly, engineering saw no institutions drop out, indicating consistent strength.
India’s performance across broad faculty areas (Source: QS Subject Rankings 2026)
|Broad subject area
|Total entries
|Entries ↑
|Entries ↓
|Unchanged
|Top performer
|Rank 2026
|Engineering & Technology
|18
|6
|10
|2
|IIT Delhi
|36
|Natural Sciences
|22
|11
|3
|3
|IIT Bombay
|78
|Social Sciences & Management
|17
|6
|9
|1
|IIM Ahmedabad
|66
|Life Sciences & Medicine
|8
|4
|2
|0
|AIIMS
|217
|Arts & Humanities
|5
|1
|4
|0
|University of Delhi
|231
In contrast, Arts and Humanities remains a weak spot, with most entries declining. This suggests that India’s global academic reputation continues to be driven largely by STEM and professional disciplines rather than liberal arts.
India’s rise is anchored by a group of institutions that appear across multiple subjects. These universities are not only increasing their presence but also improving their rankings.
Most-ranked Indian institutions (Source: QS Subject Rankings 2026)
|Institution
|Total entries
|Top 50
|Best subject 2026
|Rank 2026
|IIT Bombay
|30
|6
|Mineral & Mining Engineering
|36
|IIT Kharagpur
|29
|2
|Mineral & Mining Engineering
|22
|University of Delhi
|28
|—
|Economics & Econometrics
|125
|IIT Madras
|28
|4
|Petroleum Engineering
|29
|IIT Delhi
|23
|6
|Electrical & Electronic Engineering
|36
|JNU
|23
|1
|Development Studies
|26
|IIT Roorkee
|22
|—
|Civil Engineering
|51–100
|VIT
|20
|—
|Computer Science
|86
|IISc Bangalore
|19
|—
|Data Science & AI
|51–100
|IIT Kanpur
|19
|—
|Data Science & AI
|51–100
According to QS, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay leads in total entries, appearing in 30 subject rankings. It is followed by IIT Kharagpur and the University of Delhi.
The data also highlights how different institutions dominate different domains. IIT Madras leads in petroleum engineering, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stands out in development studies.
Beyond engineering, business education is gaining ground. India now has seven institutions in the global top 100 for Business and Management Studies. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has made a notable debut in marketing at 21st rank, marking India’s first-ever entry in this subject.
Similarly, life sciences and pharmacy are emerging as new areas of strength, with four top-100 entries in Pharmacy and Pharmacology. Two institutions have also entered the top 100 in Natural Sciences.