IITs Bombay, Delhi, Madras lead globally as India records highest surge in QS Subject Rankings 2026

QS Subject Rankings 2026: India is one of the leading contributors to the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. This edition’s rankings also recorded a sharp rise in the number of institutions and subject entries from India. According to QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the country added 20 new institutions this year, taking its total to 99.

The rankings also recorded 120 new subject entries, placing India among the top contributors globally in terms of fresh appearances, behind only a few larger systems like the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

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Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay leads the country with the highest number of subject entries, followed closely by IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Delhi.

This improvement rate places India ahead of countries such as the UAE, the UK, Indonesia, and Colombia. The data shows that beyond mere listing of institutions, India is steadily pushing them higher up the tables. A total of 265 entries improved rank, compared to just 80 that declined, according to QS.

India in the global context: Fastest improvement among major countries

The data shared by QS places India alongside other leading higher education systems. This comparison shows that while countries like the United States and the United Kingdom dominate in absolute numbers, India stands out for the improvement rate. Nearly half of its ranked entries moved up, which is unmatched among large systems.

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Global comparison of top higher education systems (Source: QS Subject Rankings 2026)

Country Institutions 2025 Institutions 2026 Total entries 2026 Total entries 2025 Entries (%) United States 220 228 3,645 3,686 29% China 124 158 1,377 1,389 24% United Kingdom 104 114 1,919 1,877 40% India 79 99 599 533 44% France 81 93 686 655 26% Germany 61 72 941 929 27% Italy 56 60 769 730 28% Spain 42 54 638 598 31% Japan 53 53 561 558 31% South Korea 47 47 576 617 16%

India also added 20 new institutions in a single year and recorded 120 new subject entries, signalling both expansion and diversification.

Engineering and technology drive India’s rankings surge

Engineering and technology remain the backbone of India’s rise. According to QS, entries in engineering disciplines have grown by 65% over five years. The country now has multiple top-100 and top-50 positions across core engineering fields such as chemical, electrical, mechanical, and mining engineering.

At the same time, computer science has emerged as a breakthrough area. Six Indian institutions are now in the global top 100, up from just two last year. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have both entered the top 50, signalling stronger global competitiveness in digital and technology-driven disciplines.

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Performance across broad subject areas shows uneven but strong growth

The next table breaks down India’s performance across five broad academic areas. The data shows that Natural Sciences is the fastest-expanding area in terms of new entrants, while Engineering & Technology remains the most stable and strategically important domain. Importantly, engineering saw no institutions drop out, indicating consistent strength.

India’s performance across broad faculty areas (Source: QS Subject Rankings 2026)

Broad subject area Total entries Entries ↑ Entries ↓ Unchanged Top performer Rank 2026 Engineering & Technology 18 6 10 2 IIT Delhi 36 Natural Sciences 22 11 3 3 IIT Bombay 78 Social Sciences & Management 17 6 9 1 IIM Ahmedabad 66 Life Sciences & Medicine 8 4 2 0 AIIMS 217 Arts & Humanities 5 1 4 0 University of Delhi 231

In contrast, Arts and Humanities remains a weak spot, with most entries declining. This suggests that India’s global academic reputation continues to be driven largely by STEM and professional disciplines rather than liberal arts.

Institutions leading India’s global presence

India’s rise is anchored by a group of institutions that appear across multiple subjects. These universities are not only increasing their presence but also improving their rankings.

Most-ranked Indian institutions (Source: QS Subject Rankings 2026)

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Institution Total entries Top 50 Best subject 2026 Rank 2026 IIT Bombay 30 6 Mineral & Mining Engineering 36 IIT Kharagpur 29 2 Mineral & Mining Engineering 22 University of Delhi 28 — Economics & Econometrics 125 IIT Madras 28 4 Petroleum Engineering 29 IIT Delhi 23 6 Electrical & Electronic Engineering 36 JNU 23 1 Development Studies 26 IIT Roorkee 22 — Civil Engineering 51–100 VIT 20 — Computer Science 86 IISc Bangalore 19 — Data Science & AI 51–100 IIT Kanpur 19 — Data Science & AI 51–100

According to QS, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay leads in total entries, appearing in 30 subject rankings. It is followed by IIT Kharagpur and the University of Delhi.

The data also highlights how different institutions dominate different domains. IIT Madras leads in petroleum engineering, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stands out in development studies.

Business education and emerging fields show new momentum

Beyond engineering, business education is gaining ground. India now has seven institutions in the global top 100 for Business and Management Studies. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has made a notable debut in marketing at 21st rank, marking India’s first-ever entry in this subject.

Similarly, life sciences and pharmacy are emerging as new areas of strength, with four top-100 entries in Pharmacy and Pharmacology. Two institutions have also entered the top 100 in Natural Sciences.