QS rankings, simplifying US visa, state board results and more: Top education news last week

One of the main events to happen this week was the revelation of the QS World University Rankings. Other than that, several state board results were declared and the US embassy announced that it is on a mission to make application process easier for Indian students. Here’s a quick recap.

State board results

— Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the SSC (class 10) examination results on June 6, 2022. This year, Savani Hil Ishwarbhai topped the exams with 99 per cent, followed by Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar with 98.16 per cent and Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai with 97.66 per cent.

— Andhra Pradesh

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the SSC or class 10 results on June 6, 2022. The result was supposed to be released at 11 am of June 4, but was postponed to June 6 for unknown reasons. The passing percentage was 64.02 per cent this year. The board has recorded the lowest pass percentage as compare to the pre-pandemic years when offline exams were conducted.

— Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer office has declared the Class 12 arts stream board results this week. Only 40.27 per cent arts stream candidates have managed to qualify the board exams. Meanwhile, 96.59 per cent regular students qualified the class 12 board exams. This year, girls outshined boys in the arts stream result with an overall pass percentage of 97.21 per cent, whereas boys lagged a little behind with an overall pass percent of 95.44 per cent. Girls had performed better than boys in all the three streams this year.

Additionally, results for Class 5 and 8 board exam results were also declared on June 8, 2022. This year, class 5 pass percentage is 93.8 per cent while class 8 students scored 95.5 per cent.

— Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC results on June 8. The overall pass percentage has gone down compared to last year’s overall pass percentage of 99.6, which was based on internal assessments and previous board exam scores.

Off all the nine divisions, Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage 97.21 while the Mumbai division has the lowest 90.91 pass percentage. Out of a total of 153 subjects, 24 subjects had 100 percent results.

— Assam

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC or class 10 result this week. The number of candidates for the HSLC exam is 4,05,582 this year of which boys have scored a pass percentage of 58.80 per cent while girls are at 54.49 per cent. This year’s pass percentage is 56.49 per cent which is nearly 36 per cent lower than the previous year’s 93.10 per cent.

— Manipur

The Council of Higher Secondary School Manipur (COHSEM) on Monday declared the class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 90.09 per cent. This year, girls have outshone boys in arts and commerce streams securing all the top three spots except in the science stream. In the arts stream, Golmei Gaihemmei, secured the first position with a score of 459 total marks out of 500. In commerce, Abujam Anjali Devi of SDJM Higher Secondary School stood in the first position with a grand total of 424. For the science stream, the first position was bagged by Rahul Naorem, of Extra Edge School, Ghari scoring 478 marks out of 500.

— Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Education Minister announced the results for UBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2022 on June 6, 2022. As per the date released by Dhan Singh Rawat, the overall pass percentage for class 10 is 77.74 per cent whereas class 12 students performed better with an overall pass percentage of 82.63 per cent.

QS World University Rankings

As per the recently-revealed rankings, IISc ranked the highest in the list of Indian institutes. Rising 31 places in a year, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has emerged as the highest ranked Indian institute in the 2023 edition of the QS World University rankings, pushing IIT-Bombay to the second position, followed by IIT-Delhi.

Apart from IISc at 155, IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) and IIT-Delhi (IIT-D), which have risen five and 11 places to rank 172 and 174 respectively, are the only other Indian institutes in the global league of top 200, in continuation of a trend since 2017. The total number of Indian institutes among the top 1,000 globally has risen to 27 from 22.

US Visa

The United States (US) Embassy is taking various steps to simplify the visa application process for Indian students. One of these steps is waiving the interview round for those who have previously held a US visa, said Patricia Lacina, Charge D’Affaires at the US Embassy. This announcement was made on the occasion of Student Visa Day.

“We will interview more applicants for student visas this summer than we ever have before. We hope very much to exceed last year’s record of 62,000 visa issuances to Indian students. We will interview over 3000 students today across consulates in India. In New Delhi, we will interview 1300 students, 1300 in Mumbai, and the other three consulates — Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata — will push us over to 3000 in total,” Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India said.

Midday meal

Amid a huge jump in the enrolment of students in government schools in the second pandemic year (2021-22), an estimated 4.88 lakh children — adding up to 27 per cent of the total enrolment — were left out of the midday meal scheme in Delhi “due to shortage of foodgrains”, according to a Union government document.

Reviving government school in Leh

On March 7, the Government Middle School in Taru village, about 25 km from Leh city, opened its doors after three years to welcome 21 students. It was the first step back to life — for the school and the village.