QS rankings: OP Jindal Global University ranked India’s No 1 private varsity

The OP Jindal Global University has retained its top position in the list of Indian institutes to earn a rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023. Globally, the university has ranked in the bracket of 651-700.

Located in Sonepat, Haryana, OP Jindal Global University has emerged as the top Indian private university for the third time in a row this year. For the 2023 list, QS analysed a total of 2,462 institutions and ranked 1,422 institutions in the world. JGU has been ranked in the 651-700 band this year, making it the only private university from India to find a place among the world’s top 700 universities.

JGU is the only Indian non-STEM and non-Medicine university to feature in the QS World University Rankings 2023. In the faculty-student ratio, JGU is the second highest-ranked university from India.

Additionally, the university is ranked among the top 250 universities in the world in faculty-student ratio, and is among the top 450 universities in the world in employer reputation.

“It is a remarkable day for Indian higher education as the QS World University Rankings 2023 have shown that the numbers of Indian institutions which have found a place in the global rankings have grown. Out of the 41 institutions from India which have been ranked this year, 7 are new entrants. It indicates a conscious effort by Indian higher education institutions to improve the quality of teaching and research to a level that matches global standards. If this trend continues, Indian universities will soon bring greater glory to the nation through global recognition,” Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said in a press statement.