QS Rankings: Its research improving, IIT Bombay is India’s top institute

For the second consecutive year, IIT Bombay has emerged the country’s best university, rising ten places in the 2019 QS World University Ranking.

Twenty-three Indian institutes feature in the sixteenth edition of the QS World University Ranking in which IIT Bombay (152), IIT Delhi (182) and Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (184) are ranked in the global top 200. Four of the 23 Indian institutes improved their position and seven dropped in rank, compared to last year. OP Jindal Global is the only new entrant from India this year.

IIT Bombay’s rise, according to the ranking, is attributed to improvements in its research performance. It now ranks 184 in the world in the Citations per Faculty indicator, and its faculty’s research impact ranks above the global average.

IISc Bangalore, meanwhile, has achieved the world’s second-best score for research impact, adjusted for faculty size. The institute has achieved a perfect score of 100/100 for QS’s Citations per Faculty metric, and is the first Indian institution ever to see its research cited more than 100,000 times in a five-year period.

The ranking has also revealed that on average, an IISc Bangalore faculty member produces research that is cited 261 times in a five- year period – this is nearly five times greater than the global average, which is 50 citations per faculty member over a five-year period.

Explained Research India’s key takeaway The key takeaway for India from the QS rankings is that its research performance is improving faster than the global average. While university research increased its average five-year citations impact by 30%, the global average grew 10%.

However, IISc Bangalore which was India’s second-best institute ranked last year has been overtaken by IIT Delhi this year. According to a QS statement, it is “…due to a weakening performance in QS’s Academic Reputation indicator, which incorporates the expert insight of 94,000 academics across the world, IISc Bangalore is now India’s third-best university. It has fallen behind IIT Delhi, which drops in rank, and now places 182.”

Produced by global higher education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds, QS ranks the world’s top 1,000 universities, in which the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the world’s best for a record eighth consecutive year. Asia’s top universities are National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University (both ranked 11th).

In the overall ranking, Indian universities in 2019 have seen an average decline of 12 ranks, attributable to two main criteria: Faculty/Student Ratio and International Student Ratio. In the Faculty/Student Ratio indicator, which measures teaching capacity, only eight out of 23 feature among the top 500.

“While this new edition of the QS World University Rankings shows that the Indian Higher Education system is making progress in some key areas, the sector requires more substantial, sustained and strategic investments both in research and education. Experts deem the current budget inadequate for a country with incredible potential and great ambitions,” said Ben Sowter, QS Research Director.