QS rankings: India dominates top 500 category among SAARC nations

Among SAARC nations, Indian higher education institutes dominate the top 500 category of the QS rankings, with Pakistan being the only other nation of the grouping to have a presence in this bracket. In total, there are nine Indian universities among the top 500, while three are from Pakistan.

While no other SAARC nation featured in the top 500 bracket, two universities from Bangladesh ranked among the top 1,000.

The Islamabad-based National University for Sciences and Technology (NUST) is the best performing Pakistani institute, gaining the 334th place in the global rankings, on the back of a relatively good score of 77 in the faculty-student ratio parameter.

NUST is followed by the Quaid-i-Azam University with a ranking of 363. In third place is the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), ranked 390. The countries that form the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) grouping are India, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Bangladesh is represented by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (801-1,000) and University of Dhaka (801-1,000). The sole Sri Lankan institution which has ranked is the University of Colombo (1,201-1,400).

In Asia, apart from China, Singapore is the only country with two universities —National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University — in the top 20 category. Japan has 50 universities that have ranked the second highest among Asian nations but none of them are in the top 20 bracket.

“China (Mainland) has the largest number of new entrants in Asia (13) followed by India (7). Considering only the higher education systems with more than five universities ranked, Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan see more universities drop than rise. Indonesia is the most improved higher education system, with all its universities remaining stable or improving,” according to a QS statement.