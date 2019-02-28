QS rankings by subject: 22 new entries from India in global top-200 list

INDIA IMPROVED its performance in the latest edition of the ‘QS World University Rankings by Subject’ released on Wednesday, as 22 new Indian departments breached the top-200 club, taking the total to 89 this year.

Advertising

Three universities have at least one department in the top 50 globally. Delhi University’s department of development studies is ranked highest at the 37th position. This is followed by Mineral and Mining Engineering at IIT-Bombay (at rank 38) and then IIT Kharagpur (at 47).t has the largest representation in Computer Science and Information System with 17 universities finding a rank in this category. IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi are the leaders under this category among all Indian institutions.

“India’s eight IITs and IIScs are ranked 104 times, with 33 improvements in rank and only 7 drops in rank,” the press statement released Wednesday said.

The US (1,884), UK (958) and Australia (508) have the largest number of departments ranked worldwide.