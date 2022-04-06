QS rankings: 35 programmes offered by Indian institutes make it to top-100 list

Five IITs, two IIMs, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University are among the 16 higher education institutes in India that collectively offer 35 programmes which globally rank among the top 100 in their respective subject categories, according to the 12th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject released on Wednesday.

Seven out of 11 Institutes of Eminence (IoE), which have been identified by the government for upgrade to world class status, offer some of the programmes that are ranked top 100 by the QS. The previous edition of the QS rankings by subject featured 25 programmes offered by 12 educational institutes in India.

Like in the previous rounds, at 19, engineering courses account for the maximum number of programmes offered in India that made it to the top 100 list. IIT Bombay leads the pack with as many as eight of its engineering programmes – Mineral and Mining, Electrical and Electronic, Mechanical, Computer Science, Chemical, Materials Science, Art and Design, Civil and Structural – finding a place in the top 100.

Significantly, the two programmes that registered the best performance among Indian institutes are offered by the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Indian School of Mines (ISM) University, Dhanbad, two institutes that broke into the top 100 category for the first time. The dentistry programme of the Tamil Nadu-based Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has been placed 18th globally, while Mineral and Mining Engineering offered by ISM Dhanbad has been ranked 26th.

Apart from Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, the only private higher educational institute that made it to the top 100 is the OP Jindal Global University, with its law programme placed 70th globally.

Two Indian universities achieved top-100 ranks in Business and Management – the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore and IIM-Ahmedabad. In a statement, QS research director Ben Sowter said: “One of the biggest challenges faced by India is educational — providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand: this much was recognized by 2020’s NEP, which set the ambitious target of a 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035.”

“Therefore, it should provide some reassurance that the number of Indian programmes featuring across our 51 subject rankings has increased this year—from 233 to 274 — where it had been decreasing previously. ­The QS also notes that several programmes at India’s privately run Institutes of Eminence have made progress this year, demonstrating the positive role that well-regulated private provision can have in enhancing India’s higher education sector,” Sowter added.

A look at the performance of other Asian countries show that 215 programmes offered by Chinese education institutes are among the top 100 in the world in their respective subjects, followed by South Korea (142), Japan (122), Hong Kong (118), and Singapore (78). The researchers of the QS ranked the institutions on the basis of scores in academic reputation, employer reputation and research citations per paper, among others.

The scores are an outcome of analysis of responses from around 13,000 academics worldwide, employers, study of productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar based on citations drawn by it, and the “ability of institutions to diversify the geography of their international research network by establishing sustainable research partnerships with other higher education institutions,” according to the methodology of the rankings shared by the QS.