QS ranking: Deen Dayal Upadhyay only state university from UP to make it to top 100 list

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Gorakhpur University became the only state university from Uttar Pradesh to make it to the top 100 list of the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University ranking for 2020-21. Besides, the Gorakhpur university, a few other central universities that secured its position in the list of the top 100 universities in India included IIT-Kanpur, which ranked sixth, Banaras Hindu University, which won the 19th position, and Aligarh Muslim University that clinched the 34st slot.

According to a statement issued by the DDU administration, QS has selected DDU Gorakhpur University among the top 100 universities of India and has ranked it 96th position in the country. Along with international ranking, QS has also ranked some of the countries and regions like India, Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Europe. It has also been informed that this ranking has been done on the basis of faculty staff with PhD, papers per faculty, citation per paper, faculty-student ratio, employer reputation and academic reputation.

Sharing this news with deans, department heads and officers of the university, Gorakhpur university Vice Chancellor Rajesh Singh congratulated the faculty members for the achievement. “Usually this type of ranking is dominated by IITs, central universities and national institutions due to the Centre’s huge investment. Normally, there is no special investment in research and academics in state universities,” he said.