IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, Delhi University in world’s top 200: QS Graduate Employability Rankings

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020: IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are among the world’s top 200 institutions when it comes to producing “employable graduates”, according to the latest edition of QS Graduate Employability Rankings. The rankings, released on Thursday, pegged both institutes in the 110-200 category globally.

Delhi University figures in the top league of institutions in terms of the alumni outcomes indicator, which indicates how successful a university is at producing “highly achieving graduates”.

The Ministry of HRD tweeted, “It is a matter of great pride that 4 Indian institutions have been included in the list of top 200 institutes in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings-2020. IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and University of Delhi have achieved this distinction. Kudos!”

Overall, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was number one in the Graduate Employability Rankings followed by Stanford University and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). India has a total of four institutes in the rankings — IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and University of Delhi.

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020: Top 10 higher education institutions

1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2) Stanford University

3) University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

4) The University of Sydney

5) Harvard University

6) Tsinghua University

7) The University of Melbourne

8) University of Cambridge

9) University of Hong Kong

10) University of Oxford.

Meanwhile, three days after the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine released its world university rankings, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, said it had not submitted any data for evaluation to the publication this year.

The London-based magazine released the 2020 edition of the rankings on September 11. While no Indian institute made it to the list of top 200 universities, the relatively new IIT-Ropar, established in 2008, ranked alongside the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, among the top 301-350 universities of the world.