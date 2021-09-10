IIM-Ahmedabad India’s top entry, most Indian B-schools improve their rankings: QS Global MBA rankings 2022

In the latest edition of Quacquarelli Symonds Global MBA Rankings 2022, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has emerged as the best entry from India. The institute has moved up four spots and has achieved 46th rank this year. IIM Bangalore has joined in the list with 50th rank globally.

The rankings evaluated a total of the world’s 286 MBA programmes. The IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta along with the Indian School of Business (ISB) have improved their performances over the previous year.

IIM Calcutta has also moved three notches up, from 79th rank in 2021 rankings to 76th rank this year. ISB improved one place from 93rd position last year to 92nd position this year. Other Indian B-schools such as IIM Indore and SPJIMR have been ranked in the 151-200 rank bracket and IIM Lucknow is in the 201-250 rank bracket.

Besides, Global full-time MBA, QS has also released rankings of institutes in specialised business programmes such as Masters in Business Analytics, Masters in Marketing, and Masters in Finance.

In the Masters in Management (MIM) rankings, IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta’s two-year flagship programmes were ranked at 31st, 35th and 51st spots.

Featuring a total of 1,300 universities from around the world, this year’s university rankings has been assessed based on five parameters — employability (40 per cent), entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes (15 per cent), return on investment (20 per cent), thought leadership (15 per cent), class and faculty diversity (10 per cent).