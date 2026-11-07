QS Asia Rankings 2027: Complete list of top 20 universities across China, South Korea, Singapore

Hong Kong dominates the top five positions in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, with three institutions making the cut, while mainland China accounts for the remaining two. The University of Hong Kong has retained the top position for the second consecutive year, followed by Peking University at second. Tsinghua University has made the biggest jump among the top 10, climbing six places from ninth in 2026 to third this year.

City University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong have also secured fourth and fifth positions, respectively, moving up from joint seventh last year.

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The latest edition features more than 1,700 universities across 26 countries and territories, making it one of the largest regional assessments of higher education institutions. While Hong Kong has the highest representation in the top 10, mainland China has the largest overall presence in the rankings, with 448 institutions listed, including 53 new entrants. South Korea has also maintained a strong presence, with six universities featuring among the top 20 positions.

QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Complete list of top 20

The following table lists the universities occupying the top 20 positions in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, alongside their previous year’s positions and locations. Since some institutions have tied scores, the list includes more than 20 universities.

2027 Rank Name of University 2026 Rank Where is it located? 1 The University of Hong Kong (HKU) 1 Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR 2 Peking University 2 Beijing, China 3 Tsinghua University 9 Beijing, China 4 City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) 7 Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR 5 The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) 7 Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR 6 = Fudan University 5 Shanghai, China 6 = National University of Singapore (NUS) 3 Singapore 8 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) 3 Singapore 9 = The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) 10 Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR 9 = The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) 6 Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR 11 Yonsei University 11 Seoul, South Korea 12 Korea University 12 Seoul, South Korea 13 Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) 13 Shanghai, China 14 Zhejiang University (ZJU) 14 Hangzhou, China 15 = Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Unranked Daejeon, South Korea 15 = Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) 16 Seoul, South Korea 16 Seoul National University (SNU) 17 Seoul, South Korea 17 = Nanjing University 19 Nanjing, China 17 = Universiti Malaya (UM) 15 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 19 Hanyang University 20 Seoul, South Korea 20 = Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) 24 Bangi, Malaysia 20 = University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) 21 Hefei, China

Source: QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

Note that the ‘=’ symbol indicates that two or more institutions share the same ranking position.

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Singapore’s two leading institutions, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), have, however, slipped in the latest rankings. NUS, which was placed third in 2026, is now at joint sixth, while NTU has moved from joint third to eighth. Meanwhile, City University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong have entered the top five, securing fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

China, Singapore and South Korea: How universities performed

Among mainland Chinese institutions, Tsinghua University recorded the biggest improvement within the top 10, moving up six places to third. Peking University retained its second position, while Fudan University slipped from fifth to joint sixth. Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Zhejiang University retained their previous positions at 13th and 14th, respectively. Nanjing University improved from 19th to joint 17th, while USTC moved up one place to joint 20th.

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South Korea has six institutions in the top 20. Yonsei University remains the country’s highest-ranked institution at 11th, followed by Korea University at 12th. KAIST has re-entered the rankings at joint 15th after being unranked in the previous edition. Sungkyunkwan University has also improved from 16th to joint 15th, while Seoul National University and Hanyang University are placed 16th and 19th, respectively.

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For Singapore, both NUS and NTU have experienced a decline despite retaining positions among Asia’s leading universities. QS has noted that Singapore records the highest mean average scores across seven indicators among locations with at least five ranked institutions. These include employer reputation, citations per paper and international student ratio.

The QS Asia rankings assess universities through 11 indicators, including academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (10%), international research network (10%) and citations per paper (10%). Other parameters include research output, staff qualifications, international faculty and student representation, and student exchange programmes.