71% of Indian universities slip in QS Asia 2027 rankings; weak repute, global reach to blame

QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Seven in ten Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings – Asia 2027 have recorded a dip, even as India’s presence in the table has grown to 325 institutions, the second-highest in the region after mainland China. According to QS, 71 per cent of India’s ranked universities fell, 18 per cent rose and 11 per cent held steady.

The decline reaches the very top. All six of India’s highest-ranked universities dropped. IIT Delhi remains the best-placed Indian institution but slipped from 59th to 66th, while IISc Bangalore fell from 64th to 79th, IIT Bombay from 71st to 83rd and IIT Madras from 70th to 85th. The University of Delhi went from 95th to 106th, leaving the regional top 100.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter cautioned against reading the number as a verdict on quality. Explaining the numbers, he told Indianexpress.com, “An important note is that the 71 per cent figure refers to the proportion of India’s 325 ranked universities that moved down the rankings this year, not that India’s performance declined by 71 per cent. Additionally, a fall in rank does not always indicate weaker performance. In fact, two-thirds of the Indian universities that dropped in rank improved their overall scores, while leading institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc broadly maintained them.”

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IIT Kanpur drops 20 spots, among other major dips

Among universities holding individual ranks, the steepest falls were at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (495th to 697th, down 202 places), Osmania University (470th to 650th, down 180) and Madurai Kamaraj University (458th to 631st, down 173).

Within the top 200, the biggest drops were at IIT Kanpur (77th to 97th) and UPES (163rd to 183rd), each down 20 places, followed by Shoolini University (159th to 177th).

Where the numbers were better

Chandigarh University improved from 109th to 104th, its best rank yet. Lovely Professional University rose from 187th to 154th and Symbiosis International from 200th to 175th.

Government institutions also found a place among the gainers. IIT Hyderabad moved from 270th to 251st and IIT (BHU) Varanasi from 237th to 219th. IIT (ISM) Dhanbad climbed 51 places to 373rd. Dr B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar jumped 180 places to 486th, and Delhi Technological University rose 116 places to 584th. Among central universities, Jamia Millia Islamia (197th to 183rd), Aligarh Muslim University (278th to 268th) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (130th to 128th) edged up.

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The largest climbs came from private universities: GLA University rose nearly 300 places to 491st, Jain University 221 places to 374th and Woxsen University 195 places to 499th.

Indian universities in QS Asia’s top 200

QS Asia rank 2027 Rank in 2026 Institution 66 59 IIT Delhi 79 64 IISc Bangalore 83 71 IIT Bombay 85 70 IIT Madras 90 77 IIT Kharagpur 97 77 IIT Kanpur 104 109 Chandigarh University 106 95 University of Delhi 120 115 IIT Guwahati 124 114 IIT Roorkee 128 130 Jawaharlal Nehru University 154 187 Lovely Professional University 156 156 VIT Vellore 161 154 BITS Pilani 165 163 O P Jindal Global University 175 200 Symbiosis International University 177 159 Shoolini University 181 187 Amity University 183 197 Jamia Millia Islamia 183 163 UPES 195 206 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Why the dip?

QS says the fall is largely a story of competition. “Rankings measure relative performance, and competition across Asia is intensifying. This year, 195 new universities entered the rankings, while many established institutions also made significant gains. Near the top of the table, fewer than five points can separate universities ranked thirty places apart. India is far from alone in facing this pressure: many established Asian higher education systems saw more universities fall than rise, including Japan (85 per cent) and Taiwan and Indonesia (70 per cent each).”

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By indicator, reputation and internationalisation did the damage. Academic Reputation, which carries 30 per cent of the weighting, fell for 76 per cent of Indian universities, and Employer Reputation (20 per cent) for 83 per cent. The international student indicator dropped for 85 per cent, while inbound and outbound exchange fell for 91 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

“Drops were most prevalent in Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and indicators measuring international student recruitment and exchange,” Sowter said. “Meanwhile, research productivity was a brighter spot: Papers per Faculty was the only indicator in which more Indian universities rise than fall.”

India has 27 universities in Asia’s top 50 for Papers per Faculty, including five in the top 10, and 15 share first place for Staff with PhD. Citation impact lags, with only three Indian universities in the top 50 for Citations per Paper. Employer reputation is concentrated at the top: IIT Bombay ranks seventh and IIT Delhi tenth in Asia, the first Indian universities in that indicator’s top 10.

Every Indian university in QS Asia 2027: 2026 rank vs 2027 rank Scroll the list to compare each institution. Green arrows mark a rise, red arrows a fall. 325 Ranked Indian universities 34 new entrants ▼ 208 Fell in rank 71% of returning ▲ 51 Rose in rank 18% of returning 32 Held rank or band 11% of returning 2027Institution2026Change 66 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) 59 ▼7 79 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore 64 ▼15 83 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) 71 ▼12 85 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) 70 ▼15 90 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) 77 ▼13 97 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) 77 ▼20 104 Chandigarh University (Punjab) 109 ▲5 106 University of Delhi 95 ▼11 120 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) 115 ▼5 124 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) 114 ▼10 128 Jawaharlal Nehru University 130 ▲2 154 Lovely Professional University (LPU) 187 ▲33 156 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India 156 ▬0 161 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani 154 ▼7 165 O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) 163 ▼2 175 Symbiosis International (Deemed University) 200 ▲25 177 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 159 ▼18 181 Amity University 187 ▲6 183 UPES 163 ▼20 183 Jamia Millia Islamia 197 ▲14 195 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India 206 ▲11 204 Anna University 204 ▬0 219 Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi) 237 ▲18 222 Jadavpur University 214 ▼8 230 SRM Institute of Science and Technology 226 ▼4 234 Banaras Hindu University 224 ▼10 240 Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences (SIMATS) , Tamil Nadu,India 254 ▲14 251 University of Calcutta 220 ▼31 251 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) 270 ▲19 256 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 229 ▼27 262 Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology 249 ▼13 263 Chitkara University 325 ▲62 268 Aligarh Muslim University 278 ▲10 270 University of Hyderabad 246 ▼24 274 Savitribai Phule Pune University 207 ▼67 303 Marwadi University 353 ▲50 306 Panjab University, Chandigarh 276 ▼30 309 Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR 336 ▲27 314 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University) 262 ▼52 316 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) 300 ▼16 322 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University 294 ▼28 325 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research 373 ▲48 334 University of Mumbai 245 ▼89 337 Bharathiar University 283 ▼54 340 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 307 ▼33 356 Ashoka University 396 ▲40 373 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad 424 ▲51 374 Jain University 595 ▲221 380 Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education 408 ▲28 395 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University 258 ▼137 406 Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), SOA 332 ▼74 407 SRM University – AP – NEW 415 Guru Nanak Dev University, Amristar 329 ▼86 415 Graphic Era Deemed to be University Dehradun 523 ▲108 422 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar 412 ▼10 422 Galgotias University 454 ▲32 425 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli 393 ▼32 440 Alagappa Univeristy 369 ▼71 460 University of Kerala 346 ▼114 460 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 396 ▼64 466 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 421 ▼45 469 National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) 443 ▼26 472 SASTRA Deemed University 419 ▼53 476 Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi 463 ▼13 486 Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar 666 ▲180 491 GLA University 781-790 ▲ 499 Woxsen University 694 ▲195 504 Jamia Hamdard 498 ▼6 509 CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru 537 ▲28 517 Cochin University of Science and Technology 509 ▼8 531 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad 509 ▼22 531 Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) 741-750 ▲ 536 Pondicherry University 470 ▼66 549 SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies(Deemed to be University) 593 ▲44 554 Manipal University Jaipur 658 ▲104 576 Vivekananda Global University 666 ▲90 584 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (DPU), Pimpri, Pune, (Deemed to be University) 569 ▼15 584 Delhi Technological University 700 ▲116 586 Indian Institute of Technology Patna 577 ▼9 590 National Institute of Technology Silchar 552 ▼38 593 Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology 509 ▼84 598 Sharda University 658 ▲60 601 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi 564 ▼37 614 Presidency University, Kolkata 522 ▼92 624 National Institute of Technology Calicut 580 ▼44 624 Bharathidasan University 629 ▲5 624 National Institute of Technology Warangal 771-780 ▲ 629 Periyar University 537 ▼92 629 Annamalai University 571 ▼58 631 Madurai Kamaraj University 458 ▼173 631 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi 544 ▼87 637 Malaviya National Institute Of Technology Jaipur – NEW 641 Nitte University 586 ▼55 644 Integral University 801-850 ▲ 650 OSMANIA UNIVERSITY 470 ▼180 662 Pandit Deendayal Energy University 851-900 ▲ 664 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University) 741-750 ▲ 678 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar 623 ▼55 687 Karunya Institute of Technology & Sciences 694 ▲7 691 MOTILAL NEHRU NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY ALLAHABAD 627 ▼64 694 Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology 651 ▼43 694 Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut 801-850 ▲ 697 Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam 495 ▼202 701-710 SR University – NEW 701-710 University of Kashmir, Srinagar 641 ▼ 711-720 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur 646 ▼ 711-720 Central University of Rajasthan 651 ▼ 711-720 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 666 ▼ 711-720 Alliance University 851-900 ▲ 721-730 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow 801-850 ▲ 741-750 B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology 721-730 ▼ 751-760 Tezpur University 671 ▼ 751-760 Amity University – Kolkata 791-800 ▲ 761-770 Shobhit University – NEW 771-780 The University of Burdwan 682 ▼ 771-780 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 691 ▼ 771-780 Mizoram University 741-750 ▼ 781-790 IISER Bhopal 632 ▼ 791-800 Central University of Himachal Pradesh – NEW 791-800 Parul University 1001-1100 ▲ 791-800 Central University of Haryana 1001-1100 ▲ 791-800 Maharishi Dayanand University 741-750 ▼ 791-800 National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur 741-750 ▼ 801-850 K.R. Mangalam University – NEW 801-850 Central University of Jammu – NEW 801-850 Amity University, Haryana – NEW 801-850 Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra Pradesh – NEW 801-850 Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal 574 ▼ 801-850 Manonmaniam Sundaranar University 641 ▼ 801-850 University of Mysore 675 ▼ 801-850 Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies 1201-1300 ▲ 801-850 Banasthali Vidyapith 741-750 ▼ 801-850 Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) 741-750 ▼ 801-850 University of Lucknow 781-790 ▼ 801-850 Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM) 801-850 ▬0 801-850 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai 801-850 ▬0 851-900 University of Calicut 700 ▼ 851-900 BML Munjal University 1201-1300 ▲ 851-900 National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand 721-730 ▼ 851-900 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology 791-800 ▼ 851-900 National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya 791-800 ▼ 851-900 Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat 791-800 ▼ 851-900 National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra 801-850 ▼ 851-900 ANDHRA UNIVERSITY 801-850 ▼ 851-900 Glocal University 801-850 ▼ 851-900 Ahmedabad University 851-900 ▬0 851-900 Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology 951-1000 ▲ 851-900 Visva-Bharati University 951-1000 ▲ 901-950 Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU) – NEW 901-950 Mangalore University – NEW 901-950 Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi 691 ▼ 901-950 PDPM Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing 791-800 ▼ 901-950 Shivaji University, Kolhapur 801-850 ▼ 901-950 North Eastern Hill University 801-850 ▼ 901-950 Bangalore University 801-850 ▼ 901-950 National Institute of Technology, Patna 851-900 ▼ 901-950 Netaji Subhas University of Technology 901-950 ▬0 901-950 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University 901-950 ▬0 951-1000 Karpagam Academy of Higher Education – NEW 951-1000 Rayat Bahra University – NEW 951-1000 University of Gour Banga – NEW 951-1000 Goa University 682 ▼ 951-1000 Uttaranchal University 1001-1100 ▲ 951-1000 Nirma University 1001-1100 ▲ 951-1000 Tumkur University 801-850 ▼ 951-1000 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram 801-850 ▼ 951-1000 Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya 851-900 ▼ 951-1000 PEC University of Technology 851-900 ▼ 951-1000 TERI School of Advanced Studies 851-900 ▼ 951-1000 National Institute of Technology, Raipur 851-900 ▼ 951-1000 Kumaun University 901-950 ▼ 951-1000 Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra 951-1000 ▬0 1001-1100 Acharya Nagarjuna University 761-770 ▼ 1001-1100 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management Gwalior – NEW 1001-1100 Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University 901-950 ▼ 1001-1100 Doon University 951-1000 ▼ 1001-1100 Gauhati University, Guwahati 851-900 ▼ 1001-1100 Himachal Pradesh University – NEW 1001-1100 Karnatak University, Dharwad 1001-1100 ▬0 1001-1100 MIT Art Design and Technology University 851-900 ▼ 1001-1100 National Institute of Technology Puducherry 951-1000 ▼ 1001-1100 National Institute of Technology, Agartala 901-950 ▼ 1001-1100 Presidency University, Bangalore 1001-1100 ▬0 1001-1100 REVA University 1001-1100 ▬0 1001-1100 Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University 851-900 ▼ 1001-1100 SRI VENKATESWARA UNIVERSITY 851-900 ▼ 1001-1100 Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 1001-1100 ▬0 1001-1100 Sikkim Manipal University 1001-1100 ▬0 1001-1100 Sikkim University 851-900 ▼ 1001-1100 Suresh Gyan Vihar University 1001-1100 ▬0 1001-1100 Tripura University 901-950 ▼ 1001-1100 University of Jammu 951-1000 ▼ 1001-1100 Vidyasagar University 901-950 ▼ 1101-1200 Amity University – Chhattisgarh 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Amity University – Rajasthan 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be) University, Pune 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Bundelkhand University 901-950 ▼ 1101-1200 Dayananda Sagar University – NEW 1101-1200 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Ganpat University 1101-1200 ▬0 1101-1200 Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar-125001 (Haryana) India 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Jaypee University of Engineering and Technology 1101-1200 ▬0 1101-1200 Maulana Azad National Urdu University 1101-1200 ▬0 1101-1200 Mewar University 1101-1200 ▬0 1101-1200 Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University 851-900 ▼ 1101-1200 Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) 1101-1200 ▬0 1101-1200 Sardar Patel University, Mandi – NEW 1101-1200 Sri Krishnadevaraya University 1001-1100 ▼ 1101-1200 Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dehradun 1301-1400 ▲ 1101-1200 University of Allahabad 851-900 ▼ 1101-1200 Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) 901-950 ▼ 1201-1300 Amity University - Madhya Pradesh 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Assam University 1001-1100 ▼ 1201-1300 Baba Ghulam Shah Badhshah University 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 DIT University 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University) 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, Hyderabad – NEW 1201-1300 Mahindra University 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Mother Teresa Women’s University 951-1000 ▼ 1201-1300 NIMS University 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 National Institute of Technology, Nagaland 1001-1100 ▼ 1201-1300 National Institute of Technology, Srinagar 1201-1300 ▬0 1201-1300 North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Somaiya Vidyavihar University 1001-1100 ▼ 1201-1300 Swami Vivekanand Subharti University 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 The LNM Institute of Information Technology 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 University of Kota 1201-1300 ▬0 1201-1300 University of Rajasthan, Jaipur 1001-1100 ▼ 1201-1300 Usha Martin University 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Utkal University, Bhubaneswar 1101-1200 ▼ 1201-1300 Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 1201-1300 ▬0 1201-1300 Vignan's Foundation for Science,Technology & Research 1101-1200 ▼ 1301-1400 Amity University – Maharashtra 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 Dibrugarh University 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University – NEW 1301-1400 GD Goenka University 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur – NEW 1301-1400 Kuvempu University, Shankaraghatta 1101-1200 ▼ 1301-1400 Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology 1301-1400 ▬0 1301-1400 Manipur University 1101-1200 ▼ 1301-1400 Mody University of Science & Technology 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 O.P. Jindal University 1101-1200 ▼ 1301-1400 Poornima University – NEW 1301-1400 Rajiv Gandhi University 1101-1200 ▼ 1301-1400 Sanskriti University 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT) 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 Sir Padampat Singhania University 1301-1400 ▬0 1301-1400 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning 1201-1300 ▼ 1301-1400 UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPUR – NEW 1301-1400 University of Kalyani 1001-1100 ▼ 1401-1500 Apeejay Stya University 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Central University of Kashmir 1301-1400 ▼ 1401-1500 Central University of South Bihar 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 GIET University, Gunupur, Odisha 1301-1400 ▼ 1401-1500 Gujarat University 1301-1400 ▼ 1401-1500 ICFAI University, Dehradun 1501+ ▲ 1401-1500 Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram 951-1000 ▼ 1401-1500 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, Ananthapuramu 801-850 ▼ 1401-1500 Kakatiya University, Warangal 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon 951-1000 ▼ 1401-1500 Kazi Nazrul University 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER) 1301-1400 ▼ 1401-1500 Patna University 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Rajasthan Technical University Kota 1101-1200 ▼ 1401-1500 Ranchi University 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabrmal Tibrewala University 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) – NEW 1401-1500 Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University – NEW 1401-1500 Teerthanker Mahaveer University 1301-1400 ▼ 1401-1500 The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 The University of North Bengal 1201-1300 ▼ 1401-1500 University of Engineering and Management Kolkata – NEW 1401-1500 Veer Narmad South Gujarat University 1301-1400 ▼ 1401-1500 Vishwakarma University 1401-1500 ▬0 1501+ AKS University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Adikavi Nannaya University 1501+ ▬0 1501+ Brainware University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Career Point University Kota – NEW 1501+ Central University of Odisha (Formerly known as Central University of Orissa) 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Cotton University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Diamond Harbour Women's University – NEW 1501+ Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ English and Foreign Languages University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ G H Raisoni University 1501+ ▬0 1501+ Government Technical University for Women 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh 1501+ ▬0 1501+ ICFAI University, Jharkhand 1501+ ▬0 1501+ IFTM University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ IIS University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Jaipur National University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Jiwaji University, Gwalior 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Karnavati University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Kaziranga University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow – NEW 1501+ Mangalayatan University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Neotia University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ People's University 1501+ ▬0 1501+ Rabindra Bharati University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Rabindranath Tagore University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ SNDT Women's University 1501+ ▬0 1501+ Sage University 1501+ ▬0 1501+ Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Sanjay Ghodawat University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Sankalchand Patel University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Saurashtra University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Shri Guru Ram Rai University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Sri Sri University 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Srinivas University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru – NEW 1501+ Symbiosis Skills and Professional University – NEW 1501+ Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences – NEW 1501+ Techno India University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ The NorthCap University 1401-1500 ▼ 1501+ Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation (Deemed to be University) 1301-1400 ▼ 1501+ Vinoba Bhave University – NEW 1501+ West Bengal State University – NEW ▲ n places gained▼ n places lost▬ same rank or bandNEW first-time entrant Where QS gives a rank band (for example 701-710) instead of an exact rank, the arrow shows direction only. Percentages are QS's share of the 291 previously ranked universities. Counts tallied from the QS appendix. Source: QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027. Express InfoGenIE

A decade of growth

Sowter said the larger picture was “one of remarkable growth. Since 2016, India’s representation in the rankings has surged from 24 to 325 universities, an increase of more than 1,250 per cent. This is considerably faster than in other major Asian higher education systems, including Mainland China (315 per cent), Indonesia (164 per cent), Japan (44 per cent) and South Korea (30 per cent).” India now accounts for almost one in five ranked universities in Asia, up from around one in twelve in 2018, and its top-200 presence has grown from 17 institutions to 21.

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“India’s results should therefore be seen in the context of a rapidly expanding and increasingly competitive Asian higher education landscape. Its universities continue to make progress, even as their regional peers advance,” he said. “Translating India’s growing research capacity into stronger global recognition and influence will be central to sustaining this progress and advancing the ambitions of the National Education Policy 2020.”