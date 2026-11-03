71% of Indian universities slip in QS Asia 2027 rankings; weak repute, global reach to blame

India’s results should be seen in the context of a rapidly expanding and increasingly competitive Asian higher education landscape. Its universities continue to make progress, even as their regional peers advance, QS has said.

By: Education Desk
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 05:39 PM IST
QS Asia Rankings 2027 india ranksAll six of India’s highest-ranked universities dropped. IIT Delhi remains the best-placed institution (AI Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Seven in ten Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings – Asia 2027 have recorded a dip, even as India’s presence in the table has grown to 325 institutions, the second-highest in the region after mainland China. According to QS, 71 per cent of India’s ranked universities fell, 18 per cent rose and 11 per cent held steady.

The decline reaches the very top. All six of India’s highest-ranked universities dropped. IIT Delhi remains the best-placed Indian institution but slipped from 59th to 66th, while IISc Bangalore fell from 64th to 79th, IIT Bombay from 71st to 83rd and IIT Madras from 70th to 85th. The University of Delhi went from 95th to 106th, leaving the regional top 100.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter cautioned against reading the number as a verdict on quality. Explaining the numbers, he told Indianexpress.com, “An important note is that the 71 per cent figure refers to the proportion of India’s 325 ranked universities that moved down the rankings this year, not that India’s performance declined by 71 per cent. Additionally, a fall in rank does not always indicate weaker performance. In fact, two-thirds of the Indian universities that dropped in rank improved their overall scores, while leading institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc broadly maintained them.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

IIT Kanpur drops 20 spots, among other major dips

Among universities holding individual ranks, the steepest falls were at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (495th to 697th, down 202 places), Osmania University (470th to 650th, down 180) and Madurai Kamaraj University (458th to 631st, down 173).

Within the top 200, the biggest drops were at IIT Kanpur (77th to 97th) and UPES (163rd to 183rd), each down 20 places, followed by Shoolini University (159th to 177th).

Where the numbers were better

Chandigarh University improved from 109th to 104th, its best rank yet. Lovely Professional University rose from 187th to 154th and Symbiosis International from 200th to 175th.

Government institutions also found a place among the gainers. IIT Hyderabad moved from 270th to 251st and IIT (BHU) Varanasi from 237th to 219th. IIT (ISM) Dhanbad climbed 51 places to 373rd. Dr B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar jumped 180 places to 486th, and Delhi Technological University rose 116 places to 584th. Among central universities, Jamia Millia Islamia (197th to 183rd), Aligarh Muslim University (278th to 268th) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (130th to 128th) edged up.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration starts: Check steps to apply, exam pattern

The largest climbs came from private universities: GLA University rose nearly 300 places to 491st, Jain University 221 places to 374th and Woxsen University 195 places to 499th.

Indian universities in QS Asia’s top 200

QS Asia rank 2027 Rank in 2026 Institution
66 59 IIT Delhi
79 64 IISc Bangalore
83 71 IIT Bombay
85 70 IIT Madras
90 77 IIT Kharagpur
97 77 IIT Kanpur
104 109 Chandigarh University
106 95 University of Delhi
120 115 IIT Guwahati
124 114 IIT Roorkee
128 130 Jawaharlal Nehru University
154 187 Lovely Professional University
156 156 VIT Vellore
161 154 BITS Pilani
165 163 O P Jindal Global University
175 200 Symbiosis International University
177 159 Shoolini University
181 187 Amity University
183 197 Jamia Millia Islamia
183 163 UPES
195 206 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Why the dip?

QS says the fall is largely a story of competition. “Rankings measure relative performance, and competition across Asia is intensifying. This year, 195 new universities entered the rankings, while many established institutions also made significant gains. Near the top of the table, fewer than five points can separate universities ranked thirty places apart. India is far from alone in facing this pressure: many established Asian higher education systems saw more universities fall than rise, including Japan (85 per cent) and Taiwan and Indonesia (70 per cent each).”

Also Read | ‘Never forget your roots’: DRDO Director General at IITD Open House 2026

Story continues below this ad

By indicator, reputation and internationalisation did the damage. Academic Reputation, which carries 30 per cent of the weighting, fell for 76 per cent of Indian universities, and Employer Reputation (20 per cent) for 83 per cent. The international student indicator dropped for 85 per cent, while inbound and outbound exchange fell for 91 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

“Drops were most prevalent in Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and indicators measuring international student recruitment and exchange,” Sowter said. “Meanwhile, research productivity was a brighter spot: Papers per Faculty was the only indicator in which more Indian universities rise than fall.”

India has 27 universities in Asia’s top 50 for Papers per Faculty, including five in the top 10, and 15 share first place for Staff with PhD. Citation impact lags, with only three Indian universities in the top 50 for Citations per Paper. Employer reputation is concentrated at the top: IIT Bombay ranks seventh and IIT Delhi tenth in Asia, the first Indian universities in that indicator’s top 10.

 

Every Indian university in QS Asia 2027: 2026 rank vs 2027 rank

Scroll the list to compare each institution. Green arrows mark a rise, red arrows a fall.
325
Ranked Indian universities
34 new entrants
▼ 208
Fell in rank
71% of returning
▲ 51
Rose in rank
18% of returning
32
Held rank or band
11% of returning
2027Institution2026Change
66Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)597
79Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore6415
83Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)7112
85Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)7015
90Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)7713
97Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)7720
104Chandigarh University (Punjab)1095
106University of Delhi9511
120Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)1155
124Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)11410
128Jawaharlal Nehru University1302
154Lovely Professional University (LPU)18733
156Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India1560
161Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani1547
165O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)1632
175Symbiosis International (Deemed University)20025
177Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences15918
181Amity University1876
183UPES16320
183Jamia Millia Islamia19714
195Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India20611
204Anna University2040
219Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)23718
222Jadavpur University2148
230SRM Institute of Science and Technology2264
234Banaras Hindu University22410
240Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences (SIMATS) , Tamil Nadu,India25414
251University of Calcutta22031
251Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)27019
256Indian Institute of Technology Indore22927
262Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology24913
263Chitkara University32562
268Aligarh Muslim University27810
270University of Hyderabad24624
274Savitribai Phule Pune University20767
303Marwadi University35350
306Panjab University, Chandigarh27630
309Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR33627
314Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University)26252
316Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN)30016
322Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University29428
325JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research37348
334University of Mumbai24589
337Bharathiar University28354
340Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham30733
356Ashoka University39640
373Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad42451
374Jain University595221
380Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education40828
395Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University258137
406Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), SOA33274
407SRM University – APNEW
415Guru Nanak Dev University, Amristar32986
415Graphic Era Deemed to be University Dehradun523108
422Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar41210
422Galgotias University45432
425National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli39332
440Alagappa Univeristy36971
460University of Kerala346114
460National Institute of Technology Rourkela39664
466Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai42145
469National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK)44326
472SASTRA Deemed University41953
476Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi46313
486Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar666180
491GLA University781-790
499Woxsen University694195
504Jamia Hamdard4986
509CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru53728
517Cochin University of Science and Technology5098
531Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad50922
531Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS)741-750
536Pondicherry University47066
549SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies(Deemed to be University)59344
554Manipal University Jaipur658104
576Vivekananda Global University66690
584Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (DPU), Pimpri, Pune, (Deemed to be University)56915
584Delhi Technological University700116
586Indian Institute of Technology Patna5779
590National Institute of Technology Silchar55238
593Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology50984
598Sharda University65860
601Indian Institute of Technology Mandi56437
614Presidency University, Kolkata52292
624National Institute of Technology Calicut58044
624Bharathidasan University6295
624National Institute of Technology Warangal771-780
629Periyar University53792
629Annamalai University57158
631Madurai Kamaraj University458173
631Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi54487
637Malaviya National Institute Of Technology JaipurNEW
641Nitte University58655
644Integral University801-850
650OSMANIA UNIVERSITY470180
662Pandit Deendayal Energy University851-900
664Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University)741-750
678Indian Institute of Technology Ropar62355
687Karunya Institute of Technology & Sciences6947
691MOTILAL NEHRU NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY ALLAHABAD62764
694Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology65143
694Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut801-850
697Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam495202
701-710SR UniversityNEW
701-710University of Kashmir, Srinagar641
711-720Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur646
711-720Central University of Rajasthan651
711-720Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur666
711-720Alliance University851-900
721-730Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow801-850
741-750B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology721-730
751-760Tezpur University671
751-760Amity University – Kolkata791-800
761-770Shobhit UniversityNEW
771-780The University of Burdwan682
771-780Tamil Nadu Agricultural University691
771-780Mizoram University741-750
781-790IISER Bhopal632
791-800Central University of Himachal PradeshNEW
791-800Parul University1001-1100
791-800Central University of Haryana1001-1100
791-800Maharishi Dayanand University741-750
791-800National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur741-750
801-850K.R. Mangalam UniversityNEW
801-850Central University of JammuNEW
801-850Amity University, HaryanaNEW
801-850Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra PradeshNEW
801-850Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal574
801-850Manonmaniam Sundaranar University641
801-850University of Mysore675
801-850Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies1201-1300
801-850Banasthali Vidyapith741-750
801-850Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University)741-750
801-850University of Lucknow781-790
801-850Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM)801-8500
801-850Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai801-8500
851-900University of Calicut700
851-900BML Munjal University1201-1300
851-900National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand721-730
851-900Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology791-800
851-900National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya791-800
851-900Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat791-800
851-900National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra801-850
851-900ANDHRA UNIVERSITY801-850
851-900Glocal University801-850
851-900Ahmedabad University851-9000
851-900Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology951-1000
851-900Visva-Bharati University951-1000
901-950Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU)NEW
901-950Mangalore UniversityNEW
901-950Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi691
901-950PDPM Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing791-800
901-950Shivaji University, Kolhapur801-850
901-950North Eastern Hill University801-850
901-950Bangalore University801-850
901-950National Institute of Technology, Patna851-900
901-950Netaji Subhas University of Technology901-9500
901-950Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University901-9500
951-1000Karpagam Academy of Higher EducationNEW
951-1000Rayat Bahra UniversityNEW
951-1000University of Gour BangaNEW
951-1000Goa University682
951-1000Uttaranchal University1001-1100
951-1000Nirma University1001-1100
951-1000Tumkur University801-850
951-1000Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram801-850
951-1000Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya851-900
951-1000PEC University of Technology851-900
951-1000TERI School of Advanced Studies851-900
951-1000National Institute of Technology, Raipur851-900
951-1000Kumaun University901-950
951-1000Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra951-10000
1001-1100Acharya Nagarjuna University761-770
1001-1100Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management GwaliorNEW
1001-1100Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University901-950
1001-1100Doon University951-1000
1001-1100Gauhati University, Guwahati851-900
1001-1100Himachal Pradesh UniversityNEW
1001-1100Karnatak University, Dharwad1001-11000
1001-1100MIT Art Design and Technology University851-900
1001-1100National Institute of Technology Puducherry951-1000
1001-1100National Institute of Technology, Agartala901-950
1001-1100Presidency University, Bangalore1001-11000
1001-1100REVA University1001-11000
1001-1100Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University851-900
1001-1100SRI VENKATESWARA UNIVERSITY851-900
1001-1100Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University1001-11000
1001-1100Sikkim Manipal University1001-11000
1001-1100Sikkim University851-900
1001-1100Suresh Gyan Vihar University1001-11000
1001-1100Tripura University901-950
1001-1100University of Jammu951-1000
1001-1100Vidyasagar University901-950
1101-1200Amity University – Chhattisgarh1001-1100
1101-1200Amity University – Rajasthan1001-1100
1101-1200Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research1001-1100
1101-1200Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be) University, Pune1001-1100
1101-1200Bundelkhand University901-950
1101-1200Dayananda Sagar UniversityNEW
1101-1200Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University1001-1100
1101-1200Ganpat University1101-12000
1101-1200Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar-125001 (Haryana) India1001-1100
1101-1200ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education1001-1100
1101-1200Jaypee University of Engineering and Technology1101-12000
1101-1200Maulana Azad National Urdu University1101-12000
1101-1200Mewar University1101-12000
1101-1200Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University851-900
1101-1200Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS)1101-12000
1101-1200Sardar Patel University, MandiNEW
1101-1200Sri Krishnadevaraya University1001-1100
1101-1200Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dehradun1301-1400
1101-1200University of Allahabad851-900
1101-1200Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)901-950
1201-1300Amity University - Madhya Pradesh1101-1200
1201-1300Assam University1001-1100
1201-1300Baba Ghulam Shah Badhshah University1101-1200
1201-1300DIT University1101-1200
1201-1300Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University)1101-1200
1201-1300Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology1101-1200
1201-1300Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, HyderabadNEW
1201-1300Mahindra University1101-1200
1201-1300Mother Teresa Women’s University951-1000
1201-1300NIMS University1101-1200
1201-1300National Institute of Technology, Nagaland1001-1100
1201-1300National Institute of Technology, Srinagar1201-13000
1201-1300North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology1101-1200
1201-1300Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya1101-1200
1201-1300Somaiya Vidyavihar University1001-1100
1201-1300Swami Vivekanand Subharti University1101-1200
1201-1300The LNM Institute of Information Technology1101-1200
1201-1300The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara1101-1200
1201-1300University of Kota1201-13000
1201-1300University of Rajasthan, Jaipur1001-1100
1201-1300Usha Martin University1101-1200
1201-1300Utkal University, Bhubaneswar1101-1200
1201-1300Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University1201-13000
1201-1300Vignan's Foundation for Science,Technology & Research1101-1200
1301-1400Amity University – Maharashtra1201-1300
1301-1400Dibrugarh University1201-1300
1301-1400Dr. B.R. Ambedkar UniversityNEW
1301-1400GD Goenka University1201-1300
1301-1400Harcourt Butler Technical University, KanpurNEW
1301-1400Kuvempu University, Shankaraghatta1101-1200
1301-1400Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology1301-14000
1301-1400Manipur University1101-1200
1301-1400Mody University of Science & Technology1201-1300
1301-1400Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur1201-1300
1301-1400O.P. Jindal University1101-1200
1301-1400Poornima UniversityNEW
1301-1400Rajiv Gandhi University1101-1200
1301-1400Sanskriti University1201-1300
1301-1400Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT)1201-1300
1301-1400Sir Padampat Singhania University1301-14000
1301-1400Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning1201-1300
1301-1400UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPURNEW
1301-1400University of Kalyani1001-1100
1401-1500Apeejay Stya University1201-1300
1401-1500Central University of Kashmir1301-1400
1401-1500Central University of South Bihar1201-1300
1401-1500GIET University, Gunupur, Odisha1301-1400
1401-1500Gujarat University1301-1400
1401-1500ICFAI University, Dehradun1501+
1401-1500Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram951-1000
1401-1500Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, Ananthapuramu801-850
1401-1500Kakatiya University, Warangal1201-1300
1401-1500Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon951-1000
1401-1500Kazi Nazrul University1201-1300
1401-1500Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER)1301-1400
1401-1500Patna University1201-1300
1401-1500Rajasthan Technical University Kota1101-1200
1401-1500Ranchi University1201-1300
1401-1500Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar1201-1300
1401-1500Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabrmal Tibrewala University1201-1300
1401-1500Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV)NEW
1401-1500Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada UniversityNEW
1401-1500Teerthanker Mahaveer University1301-1400
1401-1500The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi1201-1300
1401-1500The University of North Bengal1201-1300
1401-1500University of Engineering and Management KolkataNEW
1401-1500Veer Narmad South Gujarat University1301-1400
1401-1500Vishwakarma University1401-15000
1501+AKS University1401-1500
1501+Adikavi Nannaya University1501+0
1501+Brainware University1401-1500
1501+Career Point University KotaNEW
1501+Central University of Odisha (Formerly known as Central University of Orissa)1301-1400
1501+Cotton University1401-1500
1501+Diamond Harbour Women's UniversityNEW
1501+Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute1301-1400
1501+English and Foreign Languages University1401-1500
1501+G H Raisoni University1501+0
1501+Government Technical University for Women1301-1400
1501+ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh1501+0
1501+ICFAI University, Jharkhand1501+0
1501+IFTM University1401-1500
1501+IIS University1301-1400
1501+Jaipur National University1401-1500
1501+Jiwaji University, Gwalior1401-1500
1501+Karnavati University1401-1500
1501+Kaziranga University1401-1500
1501+Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, LucknowNEW
1501+Mangalayatan University1301-1400
1501+Neotia University1401-1500
1501+People's University1501+0
1501+Rabindra Bharati University1401-1500
1501+Rabindranath Tagore University1301-1400
1501+SNDT Women's University1501+0
1501+Sage University1501+0
1501+Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences1401-1500
1501+Sanjay Ghodawat University1401-1500
1501+Sankalchand Patel University1301-1400
1501+Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University1401-1500
1501+Saurashtra University1301-1400
1501+Shri Guru Ram Rai University1401-1500
1501+Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University1301-1400
1501+Sri Sri University1301-1400
1501+Srinivas University1401-1500
1501+St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), MangaluruNEW
1501+Symbiosis Skills and Professional UniversityNEW
1501+Symbiosis University of Applied SciencesNEW
1501+Techno India University1401-1500
1501+The NorthCap University1401-1500
1501+Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation (Deemed to be University)1301-1400
1501+Vinoba Bhave UniversityNEW
1501+West Bengal State UniversityNEW
▲ n places gained▼ n places lost same rank or bandNEW first-time entrant
Where QS gives a rank band (for example 701-710) instead of an exact rank, the arrow shows direction only. Percentages are QS's share of the 291 previously ranked universities. Counts tallied from the QS appendix. Source: QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027.
Express InfoGenIE
 

A decade of growth

Sowter said the larger picture was “one of remarkable growth. Since 2016, India’s representation in the rankings has surged from 24 to 325 universities, an increase of more than 1,250 per cent. This is considerably faster than in other major Asian higher education systems, including Mainland China (315 per cent), Indonesia (164 per cent), Japan (44 per cent) and South Korea (30 per cent).” India now accounts for almost one in five ranked universities in Asia, up from around one in twelve in 2018, and its top-200 presence has grown from 17 institutions to 21.

Story continues below this ad

“India’s results should therefore be seen in the context of a rapidly expanding and increasingly competitive Asian higher education landscape. Its universities continue to make progress, even as their regional peers advance,” he said. “Translating India’s growing research capacity into stronger global recognition and influence will be central to sustaining this progress and advancing the ambitions of the National Education Policy 2020.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments