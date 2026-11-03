71% of Indian universities slip in QS Asia 2027 rankings; weak repute, global reach to blame

2027Institution2026Change
66Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)59▼7
79Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore64▼15
83Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)71▼12
85Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)70▼15
90Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)77▼13
97Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)77▼20
104Chandigarh University (Punjab)109▲5
106University of Delhi95▼11
120Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)115▼5
124Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)114▼10
128Jawaharlal Nehru University130▲2
154Lovely Professional University (LPU)187▲33
156Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India156▬0
161Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani154▼7
165O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)163▼2
175Symbiosis International (Deemed University)200▲25
177Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences159▼18
181Amity University187▲6
183UPES163▼20
183Jamia Millia Islamia197▲14
195Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India206▲11
204Anna University204▬0
219Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)237▲18
222Jadavpur University214▼8
230SRM Institute of Science and Technology226▼4
234Banaras Hindu University224▼10
240Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences (SIMATS) , Tamil Nadu,India254▲14
251University of Calcutta220▼31
251Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)270▲19
256Indian Institute of Technology Indore229▼27
262Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology249▼13
263Chitkara University325▲62
268Aligarh Muslim University278▲10
270University of Hyderabad246▼24
274Savitribai Phule Pune University207▼67
303Marwadi University353▲50
306Panjab University, Chandigarh276▼30
309Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR336▲27
314Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University)262▼52
316Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN)300▼16
322Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University294▼28
325JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research373▲48
334University of Mumbai245▼89
337Bharathiar University283▼54
340Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham307▼33
356Ashoka University396▲40
373Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad424▲51
374Jain University595▲221
380Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education408▲28
395Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University258▼137
406Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), SOA332▼74
407SRM University – AP–NEW
415Guru Nanak Dev University, Amristar329▼86
415Graphic Era Deemed to be University Dehradun523▲108
422Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar412▼10
422Galgotias University454▲32
425National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli393▼32
440Alagappa Univeristy369▼71
460University of Kerala346▼114
460National Institute of Technology Rourkela396▼64
466Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai421▼45
469National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK)443▼26
472SASTRA Deemed University419▼53
476Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi463▼13
486Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar666▲180
491GLA University781-790▲
499Woxsen University694▲195
504Jamia Hamdard498▼6
509CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru537▲28
517Cochin University of Science and Technology509▼8
531Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad509▼22
531Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS)741-750▲
536Pondicherry University470▼66
549SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies(Deemed to be University)593▲44
554Manipal University Jaipur658▲104
576Vivekananda Global University666▲90
584Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (DPU), Pimpri, Pune, (Deemed to be University)569▼15
584Delhi Technological University700▲116
586Indian Institute of Technology Patna577▼9
590National Institute of Technology Silchar552▼38
593Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology509▼84
598Sharda University658▲60
601Indian Institute of Technology Mandi564▼37
614Presidency University, Kolkata522▼92
624National Institute of Technology Calicut580▼44
624Bharathidasan University629▲5
624National Institute of Technology Warangal771-780▲
629Periyar University537▼92
629Annamalai University571▼58
631Madurai Kamaraj University458▼173
631Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi544▼87
637Malaviya National Institute Of Technology Jaipur–NEW
641Nitte University586▼55
644Integral University801-850▲
650OSMANIA UNIVERSITY470▼180
662Pandit Deendayal Energy University851-900▲
664Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University)741-750▲
678Indian Institute of Technology Ropar623▼55
687Karunya Institute of Technology & Sciences694▲7
691MOTILAL NEHRU NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY ALLAHABAD627▼64
694Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology651▼43
694Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut801-850▲
697Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam495▼202
701-710SR University–NEW
701-710University of Kashmir, Srinagar641▼
711-720Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur646▼
711-720Central University of Rajasthan651▼
711-720Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur666▼
711-720Alliance University851-900▲
721-730Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow801-850▲
741-750B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology721-730▼
751-760Tezpur University671▼
751-760Amity University – Kolkata791-800▲
761-770Shobhit University–NEW
771-780The University of Burdwan682▼
771-780Tamil Nadu Agricultural University691▼
771-780Mizoram University741-750▼
781-790IISER Bhopal632▼
791-800Central University of Himachal Pradesh–NEW
791-800Parul University1001-1100▲
791-800Central University of Haryana1001-1100▲
791-800Maharishi Dayanand University741-750▼
791-800National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur741-750▼
801-850K.R. Mangalam University–NEW
801-850Central University of Jammu–NEW
801-850Amity University, Haryana–NEW
801-850Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra Pradesh–NEW
801-850Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal574▼
801-850Manonmaniam Sundaranar University641▼
801-850University of Mysore675▼
801-850Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies1201-1300▲
801-850Banasthali Vidyapith741-750▼
801-850Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University)741-750▼
801-850University of Lucknow781-790▼
801-850Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM)801-850▬0
801-850Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai801-850▬0
851-900University of Calicut700▼
851-900BML Munjal University1201-1300▲
851-900National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand721-730▼
851-900Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology791-800▼
851-900National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya791-800▼
851-900Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat791-800▼
851-900National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra801-850▼
851-900ANDHRA UNIVERSITY801-850▼
851-900Glocal University801-850▼
851-900Ahmedabad University851-900▬0
851-900Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology951-1000▲
851-900Visva-Bharati University951-1000▲
901-950Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU)–NEW
901-950Mangalore University–NEW
901-950Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi691▼
901-950PDPM Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing791-800▼
901-950Shivaji University, Kolhapur801-850▼
901-950North Eastern Hill University801-850▼
901-950Bangalore University801-850▼
901-950National Institute of Technology, Patna851-900▼
901-950Netaji Subhas University of Technology901-950▬0
901-950Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University901-950▬0
951-1000Karpagam Academy of Higher Education–NEW
951-1000Rayat Bahra University–NEW
951-1000University of Gour Banga–NEW
951-1000Goa University682▼
951-1000Uttaranchal University1001-1100▲
951-1000Nirma University1001-1100▲
951-1000Tumkur University801-850▼
951-1000Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram801-850▼
951-1000Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya851-900▼
951-1000PEC University of Technology851-900▼
951-1000TERI School of Advanced Studies851-900▼
951-1000National Institute of Technology, Raipur851-900▼
951-1000Kumaun University901-950▼
951-1000Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra951-1000▬0
1001-1100Acharya Nagarjuna University761-770▼
1001-1100Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management Gwalior–NEW
1001-1100Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University901-950▼
1001-1100Doon University951-1000▼
1001-1100Gauhati University, Guwahati851-900▼
1001-1100Himachal Pradesh University–NEW
1001-1100Karnatak University, Dharwad1001-1100▬0
1001-1100MIT Art Design and Technology University851-900▼
1001-1100National Institute of Technology Puducherry951-1000▼
1001-1100National Institute of Technology, Agartala901-950▼
1001-1100Presidency University, Bangalore1001-1100▬0
1001-1100REVA University1001-1100▬0
1001-1100Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University851-900▼
1001-1100SRI VENKATESWARA UNIVERSITY851-900▼
1001-1100Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University1001-1100▬0
1001-1100Sikkim Manipal University1001-1100▬0
1001-1100Sikkim University851-900▼
1001-1100Suresh Gyan Vihar University1001-1100▬0
1001-1100Tripura University901-950▼
1001-1100University of Jammu951-1000▼
1001-1100Vidyasagar University901-950▼
1101-1200Amity University – Chhattisgarh1001-1100▼
1101-1200Amity University – Rajasthan1001-1100▼
1101-1200Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research1001-1100▼
1101-1200Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be) University, Pune1001-1100▼
1101-1200Bundelkhand University901-950▼
1101-1200Dayananda Sagar University–NEW
1101-1200Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University1001-1100▼
1101-1200Ganpat University1101-1200▬0
1101-1200Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar-125001 (Haryana) India1001-1100▼
1101-1200ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education1001-1100▼
1101-1200Jaypee University of Engineering and Technology1101-1200▬0
1101-1200Maulana Azad National Urdu University1101-1200▬0
1101-1200Mewar University1101-1200▬0
1101-1200Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University851-900▼
1101-1200Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS)1101-1200▬0
1101-1200Sardar Patel University, Mandi–NEW
1101-1200Sri Krishnadevaraya University1001-1100▼
1101-1200Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dehradun1301-1400▲
1101-1200University of Allahabad851-900▼
1101-1200Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)901-950▼
1201-1300Amity University - Madhya Pradesh1101-1200▼
1201-1300Assam University1001-1100▼
1201-1300Baba Ghulam Shah Badhshah University1101-1200▼
1201-1300DIT University1101-1200▼
1201-1300Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University)1101-1200▼
1201-1300Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology1101-1200▼
1201-1300Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, Hyderabad–NEW
1201-1300Mahindra University1101-1200▼
1201-1300Mother Teresa Women’s University951-1000▼
1201-1300NIMS University1101-1200▼
1201-1300National Institute of Technology, Nagaland1001-1100▼
1201-1300National Institute of Technology, Srinagar1201-1300▬0
1201-1300North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology1101-1200▼
1201-1300Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya1101-1200▼
1201-1300Somaiya Vidyavihar University1001-1100▼
1201-1300Swami Vivekanand Subharti University1101-1200▼
1201-1300The LNM Institute of Information Technology1101-1200▼
1201-1300The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara1101-1200▼
1201-1300University of Kota1201-1300▬0
1201-1300University of Rajasthan, Jaipur1001-1100▼
1201-1300Usha Martin University1101-1200▼
1201-1300Utkal University, Bhubaneswar1101-1200▼
1201-1300Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University1201-1300▬0
1201-1300Vignan's Foundation for Science,Technology & Research1101-1200▼
1301-1400Amity University – Maharashtra1201-1300▼
1301-1400Dibrugarh University1201-1300▼
1301-1400Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University–NEW
1301-1400GD Goenka University1201-1300▼
1301-1400Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur–NEW
1301-1400Kuvempu University, Shankaraghatta1101-1200▼
1301-1400Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology1301-1400▬0
1301-1400Manipur University1101-1200▼
1301-1400Mody University of Science & Technology1201-1300▼
1301-1400Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur1201-1300▼
1301-1400O.P. Jindal University1101-1200▼
1301-1400Poornima University–NEW
1301-1400Rajiv Gandhi University1101-1200▼
1301-1400Sanskriti University1201-1300▼
1301-1400Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT)1201-1300▼
1301-1400Sir Padampat Singhania University1301-1400▬0
1301-1400Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning1201-1300▼
1301-1400UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPUR–NEW
1301-1400University of Kalyani1001-1100▼
1401-1500Apeejay Stya University1201-1300▼
1401-1500Central University of Kashmir1301-1400▼
1401-1500Central University of South Bihar1201-1300▼
1401-1500GIET University, Gunupur, Odisha1301-1400▼
1401-1500Gujarat University1301-1400▼
1401-1500ICFAI University, Dehradun1501+▲
1401-1500Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram951-1000▼
1401-1500Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, Ananthapuramu801-850▼
1401-1500Kakatiya University, Warangal1201-1300▼
1401-1500Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon951-1000▼
1401-1500Kazi Nazrul University1201-1300▼
1401-1500Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER)1301-1400▼
1401-1500Patna University1201-1300▼
1401-1500Rajasthan Technical University Kota1101-1200▼
1401-1500Ranchi University1201-1300▼
1401-1500Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar1201-1300▼
1401-1500Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabrmal Tibrewala University1201-1300▼
1401-1500Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV)–NEW
1401-1500Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University–NEW
1401-1500Teerthanker Mahaveer University1301-1400▼
1401-1500The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi1201-1300▼
1401-1500The University of North Bengal1201-1300▼
1401-1500University of Engineering and Management Kolkata–NEW
1401-1500Veer Narmad South Gujarat University1301-1400▼
1401-1500Vishwakarma University1401-1500▬0
1501+AKS University1401-1500▼
1501+Adikavi Nannaya University1501+▬0
1501+Brainware University1401-1500▼
1501+Career Point University Kota–NEW
1501+Central University of Odisha (Formerly known as Central University of Orissa)1301-1400▼
1501+Cotton University1401-1500▼
1501+Diamond Harbour Women's University–NEW
1501+Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute1301-1400▼
1501+English and Foreign Languages University1401-1500▼
1501+G H Raisoni University1501+▬0
1501+Government Technical University for Women1301-1400▼
1501+ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh1501+▬0
1501+ICFAI University, Jharkhand1501+▬0
1501+IFTM University1401-1500▼
1501+IIS University1301-1400▼
1501+Jaipur National University1401-1500▼
1501+Jiwaji University, Gwalior1401-1500▼
1501+Karnavati University1401-1500▼
1501+Kaziranga University1401-1500▼
1501+Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow–NEW
1501+Mangalayatan University1301-1400▼
1501+Neotia University1401-1500▼
1501+People's University1501+▬0
1501+Rabindra Bharati University1401-1500▼
1501+Rabindranath Tagore University1301-1400▼
1501+SNDT Women's University1501+▬0
1501+Sage University1501+▬0
1501+Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences1401-1500▼
1501+Sanjay Ghodawat University1401-1500▼
1501+Sankalchand Patel University1301-1400▼
1501+Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University1401-1500▼
1501+Saurashtra University1301-1400▼
1501+Shri Guru Ram Rai University1401-1500▼
1501+Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University1301-1400▼
1501+Sri Sri University1301-1400▼
1501+Srinivas University1401-1500▼
1501+St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru–NEW
1501+Symbiosis Skills and Professional University–NEW
1501+Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences–NEW
1501+Techno India University1401-1500▼
1501+The NorthCap University1401-1500▼
1501+Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation (Deemed to be University)1301-1400▼
1501+Vinoba Bhave University–NEW
1501+West Bengal State University–NEW