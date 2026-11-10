QS Asia Rankings 2027: Top 10 universities in South-East Asia; how do India’s IITs compare?

Singapore and Malaysia dominate the top 10 in the South-Eastern Asia sub-region of the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, with the National University of Singapore (NUS) leading the list, followed by Nanyang Technological University (NTU). Beyond overall rankings, individual indicators offer a closer look at how these universities compare on faculty-student ratios, employer reputation, academic qualifications and internationalisation, and how they measure up against India’s leading institutions.

NUS and NTU retain their leading positions in the sub-region, although both have slipped in the overall Asia rankings. NUS is now joint sixth in Asia, compared with third in 2026, while NTU has moved from joint third to eighth. Universiti Malaya, which is joint 17th in Asia, is the highest-ranked Malaysian institution in the sub-region.

The following table compares the 10 universities on four indicators: faculty-student ratio, employer reputation, staff with PhD and international students. The overall Asia rank is also included for context.

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South-East Asia rank University Overall Asia rank Faculty-student ratio Employer reputation International students 1 National University of Singapore (NUS) =6 94.9 100 100 2 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) 8 97.1 100 100 3 Universiti Malaya (UM) =17 82.5 100 100 4 Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) =20 89.5 98.1 100 5 Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) 24 93.7 97.4 100 6 Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) 25 85.7 97.1 100 7 Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) =27 82.9 98.7 100 8 Taylor’s University 32 90.3 99.3 100 9 UCSI University =36 99.4 94.4 100 10 Sunway University 47 89 89.3 99.8

Source: QS Asia University Rankings 2027/Indicators are scored out of 100

The faculty-student ratio scores show that UCSI University has the strongest performance on this indicator among the 10 institutions, at 99.4, followed by NTU at 97.1 and NUS at 94.9. Universiti Putra Malaysia also records a relatively high score of 93.7. The lowest score in the group is Universiti Malaya’s 82.5, followed by Universiti Sains Malaysia at 82.9. These scores indicate how institutions perform on QS’s measure of academic staff availability relative to student numbers. They should not be interpreted as the actual number of students assigned to each faculty member.

Employer reputation is also consistently high. NUS, NTU and Universiti Malaya score 100, while Taylor’s University records 99.3. However, this indicator measures employers’ perceptions of the quality of graduates from an institution. It is not a graduate placement rate, salary figure or guarantee of employment. The staff-with-PhD scores provide another dimension: UKM and UPM score 100, while Taylor’s University records 59.4, the lowest among the 10.

How do South-East Asian universities compare with India’s top five?

The comparison with India’s five highest-ranked institutions in the overall QS Asia Rankings 2027 shows a visible difference in teaching-resource and internationalisation indicators. IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur are India’s top five in the regional ranking, occupying positions 66, 79, 83, 85 and 90, respectively.

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Institute Overall Asia rank Faculty-student ratio Employer reputation Staff with PhD International students IIT Delhi 66 36 100 100 5.6 IISc Bengaluru 79 54.1 91.4 100 9 IIT Bombay 83 30.9 100 100 5 IIT Madras 85 24.5 99.9 100 13.9 IIT Kharagpur 90 19.9 99.6 100 3.5

The difference is most visible in the faculty-student ratio. India’s five leading institutions score between 19.9 and 54.1, compared with 82.5 to 99.4 among the South-East Asian top 10. The international student indicator also shows a wide gap: the Indian institutions score between 3.5 and 13.9, against scores of 99.8 or 100 for the South-East Asian group.

However, India performs strongly on staff qualifications, with all five institutions scoring 100 for staff with PhD. Employer reputation is another area of strength. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay score 100, while IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur score 99.9 and 99.6, respectively. While the South-East Asian institutions have an advantage in internationalisation and faculty-student ratio scores, India’s leading institutions remain competitive in employer perception and doctoral-qualified academic staff.