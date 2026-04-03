CBSE issues advisory on misinterpretation of QR codes in question papers

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an advisory addressed the circulation of misleading information regarding QR codes printed on its question papers. The board clarified that these QR codes are being wrongly interpreted and linked to unrelated online content.
It noted that such interpretations are incorrect and warned against the spread of misinformation that could affect the credibility of the examination process.
Read More | Compulsory third language in Class 6, vocational education a must in Class 9-10: CBSE releases new curriculum
The board in its advisory signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, stated that QR codes printed on CBSE question papers are not intended to function as direct internet hyperlinks. Instead, they are part of internal systems for authentication, tracking, and maintaining examination integrity.
It added that these codes do not open as web links when scanned but display intended text. However, if users choose to search this text on Google, the search engine may suggest unrelated words, which does not happen when standard browsers such as Chrome are used.
CBSE observed that when users attempt to interpret or manually search QR-related strings online, unrelated search results may appear. These results can include references to individuals or entities that have no connection with CBSE.
Read More | CBSE confirms Class 12th Math question paper genuine despite QR code prank
The board clarified that such outputs are algorithm-driven and have no link to its examination processes.
According to the advisory, certain elements are deliberately misrepresenting these unrelated search results to create false propaganda and malign the image of CBSE.
It emphasised that linking QR codes to unrelated individuals or content is factually incorrect and misleading.
CBSE has advised students, parents, educators, and media platforms to refrain from sharing unverified claims or speculative interpretations. It urged stakeholders to verify facts through official CBSE communications before dissemination. The board also called for caution against amplifying content that may distort institutional credibility and stressed the need to maintain responsibility in information sharing.