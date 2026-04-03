CBSE issues advisory on misinterpretation of QR codes in question papers

QR codes in CBSE question papers: The board clarified that such outputs are algorithm-driven and have no link to its examination processes (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an advisory addressed the circulation of misleading information regarding QR codes printed on its question papers. The board clarified that these QR codes are being wrongly interpreted and linked to unrelated online content.

It noted that such interpretations are incorrect and warned against the spread of misinformation that could affect the credibility of the examination process.

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The board in its advisory signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, stated that QR codes printed on CBSE question papers are not intended to function as direct internet hyperlinks. Instead, they are part of internal systems for authentication, tracking, and maintaining examination integrity.