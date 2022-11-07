PwC launches certification programme on GST; check details

PwC India’s Tax Academy today announced the launch of a first-of-its kind professional certification programme on GST. This programme will be available on digital portal Coursera.

This course has been designed with the aim of helping learners gain in-demand basic GST skills and knowledge, such as applicability of GST on transactions and how to undertake compliance and file returns.

The programme will focus on practical knowledge of GST and will teach enrolled students about its application with the help of various scenarios and case studies.

Candidates will be awarded a professional certificate from PwC India and will be equipped with job-ready skills for entry-level GST jobs in India. The programme will be nearly 24 weeks long, that candidates can complete with other education or work opportunities simultaneously.

PwC India’s Tax Academy will also focus on enabling working professionals to gain advanced knowledge through curated upskilling, re-skilling and stackable programmes that are needed to progress and succeed careers of candidates.