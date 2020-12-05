Pvt schools agree to 8% hike in fees, parents question decision

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that schools would remain closed till June 10.(Representational image)

With the advent of the pandemic, several have been rendered unemployed and in the face of this crisis, private schools are proposing a hike in tuition fee, say parents who have opposing the decision.

As private schools have agreed to implement an eight per cent hike in school fee for the year 2020-21, The Indian Express speaks to the parents who have been vehemently opposing the decision, citing the pandemic, demanding that in the current year, schools should be granting fee concessions instead of hiking the fees.

The demand of the private schools is shameful to say the least. The schools continue to stay physically closed and their expenditure on utilities, consumables, outsourced services and establishment have significantly gone down, while most parents have faced loss of incomes, salary cuts etc. The administration’s orders restricting the schools from hiking the fees during the period of lockdown continues to be in force, and the schools are unethically pressurising the Education department to allow them to increase the fees. Even the Punjab Fee Regulation Act allows the schools to hike fees only if there is an evident rise in the expenditure of the school.

Nitin Goyal, President, Chandigarh Parents Association

As the coronavirus pandemic is still not over, rather it is raging, and businesses too are not in good shape as they were before the pandemic, thus the fee hike is not at all valid. If these private schools really need funds, they should prove it by showing their balance sheets to the concerned authorities as well as the public.

Kamalpreet Singh Litt

Electricity bills are 50 per cent up because of the online classes. Parents are the teachers now for most parts. Children are suffering from Computer Vision Syndrome due to online classes. Meanwhile, many parents have lost their jobs and most of them have taken pay cut, but still the schools are demanding an eight per cent fees hike. This says a lot about their attitude which is duly supported by the UT Educational department.

Dr Raman Parkesh

Due to Covid-19, everyone is facing ups and downs.. In a family which has a single earning person, they cannot bear so much expenses. In that condition, parents cannot pay eight per cent increased amount. It is a sincere request that the schools fees must be reduced by 50 per cent.

Amit Kumar Verma

Is a fee hike actually needed right now? Why is the UT administration is even holding such discussions with ISA and schools when they have not even submitted their balance sheets as of now. Schools are registered as not for profit organisations, then why are they after profits? Are their audited balance sheets available to the public? They are already working against the rule under which they have been registered. If they cannot sustain for a couple of years without a hike, they should not be operating. Other businesses, especially small ones are trying to make ends meet and these giants do not have any check on their greed. It is high time, privatisation of education must end. Ensuring good education to all is afundamental duty of the government.

Gagandeep Singh

