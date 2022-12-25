Putting end to rote learning in traditional exam system, J-K administration to implement SAES

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced it will put an end to the traditional examination system and implement the Student Assessment and Evaluation Scheme (SAES).

It is designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2019 Amendment.

Also read | NEP creating futuristic education system in the country: PM Modi

Under this scheme, uniform question papers will be formulated for all government and government-recognised schools. The decision was taken as according to the official notification regarding SAES released in August, “there is a paradigm shift from rote learning to competency/experimental based learning in schooling as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020.”

With the scheme, the SCERT aims to encourage students to reach class 9 with particular focus on regular assessment, evaluation and remedial teaching. “Primary objective of the education system is not meant to test what the student has been taught or to bring child under stress, but instead to identify potential learners and organising remedial teaching on a sustained basis as an integral part of the learning process.”

Students will receive a multidimensional ‘holistic’ report card that will reflect their progress and uniqueness of each student/learner with the use of artificial intelligence software to track the progress of each student and help them make optimal career choices.

Under this scheme, the assessment will be as per the following pattern: formative assessment for 30 marks, summative assessment for 40 marks and co-curricular component for 30 marks.

(With inputs from PTI)