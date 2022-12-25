scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Putting end to rote learning in traditional exam system, J-K administration to implement SAES

Under the 'Student Assessment and Evaluation Scheme,' uniform question papers will be formulated for all government and government-recognised schools.

SAES, SAES Jammu and Kashmir, SAES J-K, Student assessment and evaluation scheme, NEP, NEP 2020, National Education Policy, National Education Policy 2020The scheme is designed by SCERT, Jammu and Kashmir (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced it will put an end to the traditional examination system and implement the Student Assessment and Evaluation Scheme (SAES).

It is designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2019 Amendment.

Also read |NEP creating futuristic education system in the country: PM Modi

Under this scheme, uniform question papers will be formulated for all government and government-recognised schools. The decision was taken as according to the official notification regarding SAES released in August, “there is a paradigm shift from rote learning to competency/experimental based learning in schooling as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020.”

With the scheme, the SCERT aims to encourage students to reach class 9 with particular focus on regular assessment, evaluation and remedial teaching. “Primary objective of the education system is not meant to test what the student has been taught or to bring child under stress, but instead to identify potential learners and organising remedial teaching on a sustained basis as an integral part of the learning process.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

Students will receive a multidimensional ‘holistic’ report card that will reflect their progress and uniqueness of each student/learner with the use of artificial intelligence software to track the progress of each student and help them make optimal career choices.

Under this scheme, the assessment will be as per the following pattern: formative assessment for 30 marks, summative assessment for 40 marks and co-curricular component for 30 marks.

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 02:19:41 pm
Next Story

School principal booked for abetment suicide of a 15-year-old student in Bhosari

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close