IIT-Madras invites applications for online data science programme, JEE scores not needed

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is inviting applications for the next batch of the online data science programme, which was launched in 2020.

The programme aims to make a data scientist out of anyone who has cleared class 12 and studied English and maths in class 10, regardless of their geographic location, academic background, and profession. The classes for the next qualifier batch will commence in September 2021.

The programme provides an opportunity to study through IIT Madras without having to clear through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Students can pursue the Diploma in programming and data science along with their on-campus courses. The last date to apply for the next batch of this data science programme is August 30, 2021. Interested students can apply through the website at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge, Data Science Program, IIT Madras, said, “One can build a career in programming and data science through this diploma from IIT madras. The first batch is completing foundation level in August 2021 and convocation is being planned.”

Also Read | IIT-Madras launches consortium for virtual reality

IIT Madras offers a diploma in programming and data science with a unique model of learning combining online course delivery with in-person evaluation making it a first-of-its-kind in the world. IIT Madras is providing scholarships up to 75 per cent of the course fee to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

As a part of the application process, all the applicants will go through a qualifier process, wherein IIT Madras provides four weeks of online training through video lectures, assignments, and live interactions with the course instructors. Upon completion of the online assignments, students are eligible to appear for the qualifier exam. Learners who clear the qualifier exam will be offered admission to the foundation level.